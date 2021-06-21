India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 4: Rain washes out Day 4
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rain washed out the first session of Day 4 in the WTC final. After the bad lights hampered India's bowling momentum on Sunday, Kohli & Co will look to dismantle the New Zealand batting on the fourth day of the WTC Final in Southampton. The Kiwis will resume innings on 101/2. However, poor weather is expected to dash the hopes of all cricket fans. How would the Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship pan out? Let's find out.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Two days remain
We have two full days of play remaining. With all the extra allotments, we can have a maximum of 14 hours of play to have the remaining 308.5 overs of play, which unless players bowl an over every two minutes looks almost impossible.
-
JUN 21, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Play abandoned
It's official. Rain has washed out Day 4. It was inevitable after all the rain. In fact, it is still raining in Southampton.
-
JUN 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Rain has gotten heavier
BAD NEWS! The rain has just picked up pace. I'm afraid that's gonna be it. We still have time for play but with this much rain, it looks highly unlikely. No official word yet.
-
JUN 21, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The 2019 World Cup highlights is on
The Ageas Bowl stadium authority could not have been done better to rub salt into New Zealand's wounds. First the rain and now the 2019 World Cup final highlights on the giant screen. Hello Kane Williamson?
-
JUN 21, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Live pictures
Just got a glimpse of the current situation in Southampton through the official broadcasters and it's grimmer than we think. It is still raining, the covers are going nowhere.
-
JUN 21, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Still raining
The hopes are slowly fading away now. There has been no change whatsoever in the weather conditions, the rain is showing no signs of going away. It has become a bit bright but the clouds are there. Even if it stops raining in the next half hour, the wet patches and water on the covers would need at least two hours to clear.
-
JUN 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The fans have been brilliant so far
-
JUN 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST
2nd session, Day 4
The second session should have started by now but as per the latest updates in Southampton, it is still raining there. This is frustrating, the rain is not heavy by any means but it is there. That means chances of having play in the second session are also very very slim.
-
JUN 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST
ICC to sell reserve day tickets at reduced rates
For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).
The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).
-
JUN 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Lunch, Day 4
Rain has washed out the first session of Day 4. The match officials have decided to take lunch.
-
JUN 21, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Super soppers are out
Finally, there is a glimmer of hope. The rain has thinned out a bit, still continuing, mind you but it has become a bit bright. More importantly, the supper soppers are in the ground, a sign maybe? For sure. There were no supper soppers since morning perhaps the groundstaff are sensing they can pull off a miracle. But for that, the rain needs to stop.
-
JUN 21, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The wait continues
In an ideal day, we would have had 80 minutes of play, from an Indian perspective maybe even have New Zealand 5 down and looking forward to restrict them under 250 but instead, we are scrolling social media, searching on google, trying to be weatherman. Just for the record, it is still raining in Southampton.
-
JUN 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Washout? Nyaah
It is still raining in Southampton but we are getting information that the officials are not ready to lose hope of play today. They will wait till the afternoon at least to make an announcement. The weather is expected to clear a bit later on but after so much of rain, it is unlikely that there will be enough time for the groundstaff to make it play-ready.
-
JUN 21, 2021 03:34 PM IST
How will the reserve day be used?
The reserved day has officially come into play from 2 and a half hours of no play on Day 1. About 3 and a half hours would have been played on sixth day (if needed) if there were no hold more delays. But we lost about two hours on Day 2 and another half an hour on Day 3. And by the look of things, we are set to lose a few more hours of play today. Only 141 overs of play has taken place so far out of the 450 but remember, it is never about the overs, it is always about time. The reserve day cannot be extended for more than 6 and a half hours. If we have no play today then there is no way we are getting the full 450 overs in even with the reserve day.
-
JUN 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Still raining in Southampton
There has been no change in the weather in Southampton, live pictures show it is still raining. There are a few fans, who braved the weather and made their way into the ground with big umbrellas but I'm afraid they and millions of us will have to wait for long time today before we can some of action of the field.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Laxman backs India seamers
'The pitch will be under covers, that means more and more moisture. If the Indian seamers can exploit that then India have a very good chance,' feels former India batsman VVS Laxman.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Time for some table tennis
Is Kyle Jamieson as good with the table tennis racket as he is with the red ball?
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Day 4 start delayed
The official broadcasters have confirmed that the start of Day 4 has been delayed due to rain. We are yet to hear from the umpires and match referee. It must be just a matter of time.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:32 PM IST
We might have official confirmation soon
There is no way we are starting on time. But I'm fearing much worse. We could get an announcement of no play at least till the first session soon. Sit tight.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Grim scenes in Southampton
You don't wanna read this, spare of thought for me, who has been writing this for the last four days. We are getting reports that it is still raining in Southampton. Not pelting down like it was on Friday but it has rained all night and also in morning. The covers are firmly on inside the 30-yard circle. What's worse? There is no super sopper trying to dry the conditions at the moment, meaning the groundstaff are pretty sure of a long delay.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Kane Williamson the key for NZ
Yes, Conway and Latham did all the hard work to see off the new ball but for New Zealand to carry on and get a big first innings lead, captain Kane Williamson needs to dig deep. He hasn't been in the best of forms of late but we all know what a class act he is. India need to get him early.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:15 PM IST
'India have quality'
'The kind of quality that India have right now in terms of bowling and batting and not to leave till the last moment, they can do anything. The series in Australia was one of the best. India don't need to look too far behind. Look at how New Zealand make a comeback. India were 140 for 3 but they were bowled out for 217. If India can get an early wicket today, one might bring two': Irfan Pathan on how India can make a comeback.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Raining in Southampton
Dinesh Karthik confirms it is currently raining in Southampton. Not too hard but enough to keep the groundstaff away.' I wouldn't wanna bet for an on-time start.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST
A perfect day for NZ
'Barring that late wicket of Devon Conway towards the end, I think New Zealand had a perfect day. They bowled India out cheaply and then got to a 100 for 2. It's pretty much similar to the position India were in at stumps on Day 2': Shane Bond on Star Sports.
-
JUN 21, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Can India make a comeback?
There is no doubt that India are behind the eighth ball but that doesn't mean they can't turn it around. This Virat Kohli-led side has shown time and again that they can comeback from behind and win it from any situation. There's no reason why they can't do it in the WTC final. The next three hours (whenever that happens) will be extremely crucial for the context of the game. India cannot allow New Zealand to get a big first innings lead and for that they need to strike early on Day 4.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Ashwin looked good
There was a lot of talk around how the Indian spinners would fare under overcast seamer-friendly conditions but Ravichandran Ashwin answered those with a pretty impressive spell in the final session of Day 3. He got his lines right, he flighted the ball well and in fact got a couple to turn too. It was Ashwin who beat Latham in the air, forcing him to an expansive drive, to give India their first breakthrough. Remember Shane Warne's words? If it swings, it WILL SPIN.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:46 PM IST
It does not look good at the moment
BCCI is not hopeful for an on-time start.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Where the Indian seamers go wrong?
It swung a lot for pretty much all the New Zealand pacers. Once they got their lines right on Day 3, it was always going to trouble India. The New Zealand batsmen, however, looked a lot comfortable against the Indian seamers. Was it because of the lack of swing? Well, not that much. Yes, Shami, Ishant and Bumrah didn't swing it like Boult, Southee and Jamieson but they were impeccable with their lines. Where they perhaps went wrong was the lengths, especially Bumrah with the new ball. All three Indian pacers reply more on seam than swing, which makes their natural length slightly short. This Southampton track required them to pitch the ball further up to draw the batsman forward. Ishant did show a lot of promise in the second spell. Shami and Bumrah are class acts, expect them to put in a better performance today.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik gives a weather update
It does not look good. Dinesh Karthik tweeted this about an hour ago. It's dark, cloudy and it's raining quite heavily.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Jamieson reflects on his performance
Kyle Jamieson was superb with his lengths. Despite being the tallest cricketer in the match, he got the ball to swing and hit the right areas to trouble most of the Indian batters.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
IND vs NZ live score, Gill says India wanted Taylor's wicket
"It (Conway) was a crucial wicket for us and I feel that if we would have been able to bowl a few overs to Ross Taylor, we might have been able to get couple of more wickets. We would have a slight edge tomorrow as both batsmen (Taylor and Kane Williamson) are relatively new at the crease," Shubman Gill said during the media conference.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Day 3 in a nutshell
Kyle Jamieson was the man for New Zealand on Day 3. He gave India two body blows at the very beginning in the form of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, from which India were unable to recover. Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul and etched his name on the record books as New Zealand bowled India out for 217. In reply, their openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham gave the perfect start before R Ashwin dismissed Latham to break the 70-run opening start. Ishant Sharma then got Conway out for 54 to give India hope towards the fag end of third day's play. Bad light, however did not allow India to make further inroads.
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Rain expected on Day 4
We don't wanna dash your hopes this early but the forecast for today is not promising. There more than 50% chances of rain throughout the day. In morning (local time) the chances of rain are over 60%, making an on-time start a difficult probability. Here's Southampton's complete forecast for today
-
JUN 21, 2021 01:06 PM IST
ICC WTC Final India vs New Zealand Day 4
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, Day 4 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. After a gritty batting on Day 3, New Zealand will resume innings on 101/2. Skipper Kane Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor will take the centre stage while Indian bowlers will look to dismantle this pair as soon as possible. However, the weather remains a crucial factor. The forecast has predicted rain throughout the day. Will the play commence or it’s going to be another heart-breaker after the opening day? Let’s wait and watch.
