Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 4: Rain washes out Day 4
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 4 Live
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 4 Live(BCCI)
Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 4: Rain washes out Day 4

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Score, Day 4: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume the New Zealand innings on 101/2 against Virat Kohli's Team India on the fourth day of the World Test Championship Final at Rose Bowl, Southampton.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:41 PM IST

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score: Rain washed out the first session of Day 4 in the WTC final. After the bad lights hampered India's bowling momentum on Sunday, Kohli & Co will look to dismantle the New Zealand batting on the fourth day of the WTC Final in Southampton. The Kiwis will resume innings on 101/2. However, poor weather is expected to dash the hopes of all cricket fans. How would the Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship pan out? Let's find out.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST

    Two days remain

    We have two full days of play remaining. With all the extra allotments, we can have a maximum of 14 hours of play to have the remaining 308.5 overs of play, which unless players bowl an over every two minutes looks almost impossible.

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:33 PM IST

    Play abandoned

    It's official. Rain has washed out Day 4. It was inevitable after all the rain. In fact, it is still raining in Southampton.

  • JUN 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST

    Rain has gotten heavier

    BAD NEWS! The rain has just picked up pace. I'm afraid that's gonna be it. We still have time for play but with this much rain, it looks highly unlikely. No official word yet.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:43 PM IST

    The 2019 World Cup highlights is on

    The Ageas Bowl stadium authority could not have been done better to rub salt into New Zealand's wounds. First the rain and now the 2019 World Cup final highlights on the giant screen. Hello Kane Williamson?

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:33 PM IST

    Live pictures

    Just got a glimpse of the current situation in Southampton through the official broadcasters and it's grimmer than we think. It is still raining, the covers are going nowhere.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:20 PM IST

    Still raining

    The hopes are slowly fading away now. There has been no change whatsoever in the weather conditions, the rain is showing no signs of going away. It has become a bit bright but the clouds are there. Even if it stops raining in the next half hour, the wet patches and water on the covers would need at least two hours to clear.

  • JUN 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    The fans have been brilliant so far

  • JUN 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    2nd session, Day 4

    The second session should have started by now but as per the latest updates in Southampton, it is still raining there. This is frustrating, the rain is not heavy by any means but it is there. That means chances of having play in the second session are also very very slim.

  • JUN 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST

    ICC to sell reserve day tickets at reduced rates

    For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).

    The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).

  • JUN 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST

    Lunch, Day 4

    Rain has washed out the first session of Day 4. The match officials have decided to take lunch.

  • JUN 21, 2021 04:52 PM IST

    Super soppers are out

    Finally, there is a glimmer of hope. The rain has thinned out a bit, still continuing, mind you but it has become a bit bright. More importantly, the supper soppers are in the ground, a sign maybe? For sure. There were no supper soppers since morning perhaps the groundstaff are sensing they can pull off a miracle. But for that, the rain needs to stop.

  • JUN 21, 2021 04:22 PM IST

    The wait continues

    In an ideal day, we would have had 80 minutes of play, from an Indian perspective maybe even have New Zealand 5 down and looking forward to restrict them under 250 but instead, we are scrolling social media, searching on google, trying to be weatherman. Just for the record, it is still raining in Southampton.

  • JUN 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST

    Washout? Nyaah

    It is still raining in Southampton but we are getting information that the officials are not ready to lose hope of play today. They will wait till the afternoon at least to make an announcement. The weather is expected to clear a bit later on but after so much of rain, it is unlikely that there will be enough time for the groundstaff to make it play-ready.

  • JUN 21, 2021 03:34 PM IST

    How will the reserve day be used?

    The reserved day has officially come into play from 2 and a half hours of no play on Day 1. About 3 and a half hours would have been played on sixth day (if needed) if there were no hold more delays. But we lost about two hours on Day 2 and another half an hour on Day 3. And by the look of things, we are set to lose a few more hours of play today. Only 141 overs of play has taken place so far out of the 450 but remember, it is never about the overs, it is always about time. The reserve day cannot be extended for more than 6 and a half hours. If we have no play today then there is no way we are getting the full 450 overs in even with the reserve day.

  • JUN 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST

    Still raining in Southampton

    There has been no change in the weather in Southampton, live pictures show it is still raining. There are a few fans, who braved the weather and made their way into the ground with big umbrellas but I'm afraid they and millions of us will have to wait for long time today before we can some of action of the field.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:52 PM IST

    Laxman backs India seamers

    'The pitch will be under covers, that means more and more moisture. If the Indian seamers can exploit that then India have a very good chance,' feels former India batsman VVS Laxman.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST

    Time for some table tennis

    Is Kyle Jamieson as good with the table tennis racket as he is with the red ball?

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:37 PM IST

    Day 4 start delayed

    The official broadcasters have confirmed that the start of Day 4 has been delayed due to rain. We are yet to hear from the umpires and match referee. It must be just a matter of time.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:32 PM IST

    We might have official confirmation soon

    There is no way we are starting on time. But I'm fearing much worse. We could get an announcement of no play at least till the first session soon. Sit tight.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST

    Grim scenes in Southampton

    You don't wanna read this, spare of thought for me, who has been writing this for the last four days. We are getting reports that it is still raining in Southampton. Not pelting down like it was on Friday but it has rained all night and also in morning. The covers are firmly on inside the 30-yard circle. What's worse? There is no super sopper trying to dry the conditions at the moment, meaning the groundstaff are pretty sure of a long delay.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Kane Williamson the key for NZ

    Yes, Conway and Latham did all the hard work to see off the new ball but for New Zealand to carry on and get a big first innings lead, captain Kane Williamson needs to dig deep. He hasn't been in the best of forms of late but we all know what a class act he is. India need to get him early.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:15 PM IST

    'India have quality'

    'The kind of quality that India have right now in terms of bowling and batting and not to leave till the last moment, they can do anything. The series in Australia was one of the best. India don't need to look too far behind. Look at how New Zealand make a comeback. India were 140 for 3 but they were bowled out for 217. If India can get an early wicket today, one might bring two': Irfan Pathan on how India can make a comeback.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:08 PM IST

    Raining in Southampton

    Dinesh Karthik confirms it is currently raining in Southampton. Not too hard but enough to keep the groundstaff away.' I wouldn't wanna bet for an on-time start.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:07 PM IST

    A perfect day for NZ

    'Barring that late wicket of Devon Conway towards the end, I think New Zealand had a perfect day. They bowled India out cheaply and then got to a 100 for 2. It's pretty much similar to the position India were in at stumps on Day 2': Shane Bond on Star Sports.

  • JUN 21, 2021 02:02 PM IST

    Can India make a comeback?

    There is no doubt that India are behind the eighth ball but that doesn't mean they can't turn it around. This Virat Kohli-led side has shown time and again that they can comeback from behind and win it from any situation. There's no reason why they can't do it in the WTC final. The next three hours (whenever that happens) will be extremely crucial for the context of the game. India cannot allow New Zealand to get a big first innings lead and for that they need to strike early on Day 4.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:56 PM IST

    Ashwin looked good

    There was a lot of talk around how the Indian spinners would fare under overcast seamer-friendly conditions but Ravichandran Ashwin answered those with a pretty impressive spell in the final session of Day 3. He got his lines right, he flighted the ball well and in fact got a couple to turn too. It was Ashwin who beat Latham in the air, forcing him to an expansive drive, to give India their first breakthrough. Remember Shane Warne's words? If it swings, it WILL SPIN.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:46 PM IST

    It does not look good at the moment

    BCCI is not hopeful for an on-time start.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:45 PM IST

    Where the Indian seamers go wrong?

    It swung a lot for pretty much all the New Zealand pacers. Once they got their lines right on Day 3, it was always going to trouble India. The New Zealand batsmen, however, looked a lot comfortable against the Indian seamers. Was it because of the lack of swing? Well, not that much. Yes, Shami, Ishant and Bumrah didn't swing it like Boult, Southee and Jamieson but they were impeccable with their lines. Where they perhaps went wrong was the lengths, especially Bumrah with the new ball. All three Indian pacers reply more on seam than swing, which makes their natural length slightly short. This Southampton track required them to pitch the ball further up to draw the batsman forward. Ishant did show a lot of promise in the second spell. Shami and Bumrah are class acts, expect them to put in a better performance today.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST

    Dinesh Karthik gives a weather update

    It does not look good. Dinesh Karthik tweeted this about an hour ago. It's dark, cloudy and it's raining quite heavily.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST

    Jamieson reflects on his performance

    Kyle Jamieson was superb with his lengths. Despite being the tallest cricketer in the match, he got the ball to swing and hit the right areas to trouble most of the Indian batters.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST

    IND vs NZ live score, Gill says India wanted Taylor's wicket

    "It (Conway) was a crucial wicket for us and I feel that if we would have been able to bowl a few overs to Ross Taylor, we might have been able to get couple of more wickets. We would have a slight edge tomorrow as both batsmen (Taylor and Kane Williamson) are relatively new at the crease," Shubman Gill said during the media conference.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:22 PM IST

    Day 3 in a nutshell

    Kyle Jamieson was the man for New Zealand on Day 3. He gave India two body blows at the very beginning in the form of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, from which India were unable to recover. Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul and etched his name on the record books as New Zealand bowled India out for 217. In reply, their openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham gave the perfect start before R Ashwin dismissed Latham to break the 70-run opening start. Ishant Sharma then got Conway out for 54 to give India hope towards the fag end of third day's play. Bad light, however did not allow India to make further inroads.

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:17 PM IST

    Rain expected on Day 4

    We don't wanna dash your hopes this early but the forecast for today is not promising. There more than 50% chances of rain throughout the day. In morning (local time) the chances of rain are over 60%, making an on-time start a difficult probability. Here's Southampton's complete forecast for today

  • JUN 21, 2021 01:06 PM IST

    ICC WTC Final India vs New Zealand Day 4

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, Day 4 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. After a gritty batting on Day 3, New Zealand will resume innings on 101/2. Skipper Kane Williamson (12*) and Ross Taylor will take the centre stage while Indian bowlers will look to dismantle this pair as soon as possible. However, the weather remains a crucial factor. The forecast has predicted rain throughout the day. Will the play commence or it’s going to be another heart-breaker after the opening day? Let’s wait and watch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship india vs new zealand
Indian team in action against New Zealand during the WTC final.(AP)
Indian team in action against New Zealand during the WTC final.(AP)
cricket

Ex-India cricketer explains how WTC final can 'turn in India's favour'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Former India cricketer believes that India can still turn the WTC final around very quickly and that New Zealand are not quite ahead yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Simon Doull.(File)
File image of Simon Doull.(File)
cricket

'It doesn't quite work': Doull says lack of match practice hurting India pacers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had played an intra-squad practice match before the WTC final, while the Kiwis entered the contest after two-match Test series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian fan holds a flag during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021.(AP)
An Indian fan holds a flag during the third day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, June 20, 2021.(AP)
cricket

WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST
For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722). The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman, Shane Bond, Sanjay Bangar
VVS Laxman, Shane Bond, Sanjay Bangar
cricket

Ex-Ind, NZ cricketers slam ICC after rain threatens washout on WTC final Day 4

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Bangar and former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond reacted after rain threatened another washout on Day 4 in the WTC final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson (R) plays table tennis as rain delays fourth day's play in Southampton(HT Collage)
Kyle Jamieson (R) plays table tennis as rain delays fourth day's play in Southampton(HT Collage)
cricket

WTC final: Jamieson plays table tennis as wet weather delays start on Day Four

By hindustantimes.com, Southampton
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The Black Caps took to Twitter and shared a picture in which pacer Kyle Jamieson could be seen playing the indoor sport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Sanjay Manjrekar (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Sanjay Manjrekar (L) and Ajinkya Rahane (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

‘There's a lot of tentativeness, not the kind of commitment you see in Kohli’

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about Rahane’s dismissal and said highlighted a dip in the latter’s form despite scoring a match-winning hundred against Australia in Melbourne, during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICC WTC Final venue - Rose Bowl, Southampton(Twitter)
ICC WTC Final venue - Rose Bowl, Southampton(Twitter)
cricket

Dinesh Karthik gives weather update from Southampton and it 'doesn't look great'

By hindustantimes.com, Southampton
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Karthik took to Twitter and posted a picture of the WTC Final venue and said the situation didn’t look great on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 4 Live(BCCI)
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 4 Live(BCCI)
cricket

INDvNZ WTC Final, Day 4 Live: Rain washes out Day 4

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:41 PM IST
India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Score, Day 4: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume the New Zealand innings on 101/2 against Virat Kohli's Team India on the fourth day of the World Test Championship Final at Rose Bowl, Southampton.
READ FULL STORY
Ramiz Raja (L) and Team India during WTC final in Southampton (R)(HT Collage)
Ramiz Raja (L) and Team India during WTC final in Southampton (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

'It will be tough, there will be pressure but it is not impossible': Ramiz Raja

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Virat Kohli & Co. can make a comeback if they play competitive cricket against New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virender Sehwag(Getty Images)
File image of Virender Sehwag(Getty Images)
cricket

Sehwag comes up with hilarious tweet on lack of swing for Indian pacers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on the lack of swing available for the Indian fast bowlers against New Zealand batsmen during the third day of the WTC Final in Southampton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill(ICC / Twitter)
India's Shubman Gill(ICC / Twitter)
cricket

'If we get some time, in the next innings, we will cross 250': Shubman Gill

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Shubman Gill did admit that it's been a problem as they have now failed to cross 250 against New Zealand on five successive occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Javeria Khan(ICC / Twitter)
Pakistan's Javeria Khan(ICC / Twitter)
cricket

PCB announces 26-player women's squad for West Indies tour

ANI | , Karachi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The Pakistan national women's team will play West Indies in three T20Is and five ODIs and the 'A' side will take on their counterparts in three one-day matches and three T20s. All 26 players will be available for selection for 14 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ageas Bowl, Southampton(Twitter)
Ageas Bowl, Southampton(Twitter)
cricket

WTC Final, Southampton weather: Rain expected to play spoilsport

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The Southampton weather forecast for Monday tells a disheartening story. It suggests that rain is inevitable and the humidity would also be on the higher side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the third day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand(AP)
cricket

'One of the greats of the game': Bumrah lauds India teammate Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Ashwin broke New Zealand’s 70-run opening stand by getting Tom Latham out with a well-tossed up delivery, inviting the left-hander to play the drive, which he did and scooped in in the air to India captain Virat Kohli, who took a sharp catch standing at short-cover.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketers perform Yoga on 7th International Yoga Day(HT Collage)
Former Indian cricketers perform Yoga on 7th International Yoga Day(HT Collage)
cricket

Indian cricket fraternity celebrates International Yoga Day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
On the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, former India batsman Virender Sehwag on Monday said that meditation is one of the remarkable gifts given by India to the rest of the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.