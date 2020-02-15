India vs New Zealand: ‘People are making money by criticising players’ - Mohammed Shami questions detractors

cricket

Mohammed Shami has thrown his weight behind fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and has also hit out at detractors for questioning the place of Bumrah in the Indian side after he went wicketless in all three of India’s defeats against New Zealand in the One Day Internationals. “I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn’t performed in two games, you can’t just ignore his ability to win matches,” said Shami after the second day’s play in the warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

Bumrah roared back to form in the warm-up clash where he picked up two wickets and got disconcerting bounce from back of a good length and this augurs well for India ahead of the Test series. Shami was not very happy with people for questions being posed at Bumrah’s form after his dry run in ODI series and asked people to sit back and take a note at what he had done for the side over the last 12-15 months.

“What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So if you think positively, then it’s good for the player and his confidence also,” he went on to add.

“It is easy to criticise somebody from outside but it takes a lot to make a comeback. Nowadays people are making money by criticising players. It is fine that people are talking about him but you cannot get to the results only after three-four matches. You have to take positives from here as it will benefit the players,” Shami said.

Shami was also surprised at the way people reacted after just a brief slump in form. “People tend to think very differently and when you do not do well for a few games, their view point about you changes. So on our part, we shouldn’t over-think.”