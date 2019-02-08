India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma scripts history, becomes highest run-getter in T20Is

Needing 35 to become the highest run scorer in the T20I format, India skipper Rohit Sharma achieved the feat in Auckland on Friday when he took the attack to the Kiwi bowlers from the word go while the Indians chased 159 for a win in the second games of the three-match T20I series. After losing the opening game by 80 runs, it was important that India started well at the top at Eden Park and the duo of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan ensured the same. Rohit reached the milestone in style as he sent Ish Sodhi into the long-leg stands for another six.

While Rohit sits on top, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill is second on 2272 and Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is third with 2245. He is the only Indian batsman to smash 100 sixes in T20Is. West Indies star Chris Gayle and Guptill are the other two to have achieved the feat.

After a comprehensive 4-1 win in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, India began their three-match T20I series with hopes of another win. However, they slumped to an 80-run defeat, their biggest T20I loss by runs. The Kiwis’ set up a steep target of 220 runs and the visitor’s folded up for just 139 in response. It was poor performance all around for the Indian side.

India’s chase never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli, was the first one to go. The Mumbai batsman could contribute just one run his team’s cause before getting out to Tim Southee.

Speaking at the toss ahead of the second ODI, Rohit said: “I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today. We just need to do the right things and do them consistently. We discussed what went wrong in the last game. Hopefully we won’t repeat them. We are playing the same team. I know there will be a lot of talk about Krunal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep has been top class for us.”

