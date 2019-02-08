India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd T20I at Auckland: 100 up for NZ as Taylor, de Grandhomme on the charge

Live updates: After a mediocre powerplay, Taylor and de Grandhomme have stamped their authority on the game. de Grandhomme has taken charge of the innings and Taylor is giving him good company. The short boundaries are pretty short and this can get tricky for India towards the back end of the innings (Full scorecard)

12:30 hrs IST 50 partnership up After a mediocre powerplay, Taylor and de Grandhomme have stamped their authority on the game. de Grandhomme has taken charge of the innings and Taylor is giving him good company. The short boundaries are pretty short and this can get tricky for India towards the back end of the innings





12:21 hrs IST De Grandhomme on the attack He knows only way and he is blazing away. Chahal has been muscled for 16 in the first three balls, he can still be dangerous even in this situation





12:12 hrs IST Captain Kane departs That was the slider angled in, Williamson is defeated as he looks to pull it away, is hit on the thigs and looks dead. Umpire says yes and the captain turns back and marches away. India have been on song today, Krunal on fire





12:03 hrs IST Krunal gets Mitchell Wow, there is an error, there is a clear spike on hotspot, but the third umpire has asked him to depart. Controversy, but unfortunately, he walks back. Big big error made and this is where the third umpire needs to intervene





11:58 hrs IST Munro departs Krunal angles one ball away, Munro smacks it clean, but finds the man perfectly at cover. Good move Rohit, India have the timely break again and have sent back both the openers in the powerplay. Good start for the visitors





11:52 hrs IST Good over for New Zealand Munro smacks a six, and the Williamson caresses a boundary. New Zealand have their best over, this could well be a high-scoring game. The start is very positive for the Kiwis





11:45 hrs IST Seifert goes A was on the charge, started biffing Bhuvi but then he has nicked it back to Dhoni. India get the breakthrough and the dangerous Seifert has to walk back





11:40 hrs IST Good start for Khaleel as well Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed too makes a bright start in the match as he concedes just 2 runs for his first of the day. He constantly troubled Seifert outside of the off-stump and gave away just two singles off it.





11:35 hrs IST Excellent first over from Bhuvi Early signs are that the ball is moving around a bit and Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes full use of it in the first over of the day. He conceded just three runs from it which included one wide down the leg side. Khaleel Ahmed will now bowl the second over of the day.





11:30 hrs IST Rohit issues rallying cry India skipper Rohit Sharma has called his team in a huddle and is giving the players a pep talk before the start of the match. Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro are making their way into the middle while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in his hand.





11:23 hrs IST National anthem time The players are out in the middle and we are about to get underway with the respective national anthems of the two teams. This will be a big test of the mentality of the Indian team as they look to stay alive in the series. While as for the hosts, they will look for a series against the Men in Blue.





11:11 hrs IST Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson





11:10 hrs IST Rohit speaks Rohit Sharma: “We were looking to bowl first anyway. I know we lost the last game, but chasing has been our strength. We have spoken about what we need to do with bat and ball. Hopefully we can get a win today. We just need to do the right things and do them consistently. We discussed what went wrong in the last game. Hopefully we won’t repeat them. We are playing the same team. I know there will be a lot of talk about Krunal and Kuldeep. Kuldeep has been top class for us.”



