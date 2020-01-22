India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:05 IST

The Indian cricket team is in New Zealand for a month and half long tour which begins with a five-match T20 international series on Friday. Ahead of the series Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammates are having some time off.

Captain Kohli took to Twitter and posted a photograph of himself with a few of his teammates with the message,”Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland.” He was accompanied by Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey.

Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland 👌👌 @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 22, 2020

The five-match series will allow the Indian team management to further experiment with different choices as the team looks to lock in spots for the ICC T20 World Cup. This will also be good exposure for the team as the showpiece event will be played in Australia, which will have similar conditions as in New Zealand.

India are keen to break their jinx of not winning the title since being crowned WT20 champions in 2007, the year of its inception.

India recently beat Australia 2-1 in an ODI series at home. Prior to this India had beaten Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh in T20 international series at home.

Here is the full schedule of the India’s tour of New Zealand:

January 24 (Friday): 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 26 (Sunday): 2nd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland (12:30 PM IST)

January 29 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton (12:30 PM IST)

January 31 (Friday): 4th T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington (12:30 PM IST)

February 2 (Sunday): 5th T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (12:30 PM IST)

February 5 (Wednesday): 1st ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton (7:30 AM IST)

February 8 (Saturday): 2nd ODI at Eden Park, Auckland (7:30 AM IST)

February 11 (Tuesday): 3rd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (7:30 AM IST)

February 14-16: Three-Day Practice Match, Seddon Park, Hamilton (3:30 AM IST)

February 21-25: 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington (4:00 AM IST)

February 29-March 4: 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (4:00 AM IST)