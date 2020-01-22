India vs New Zealand: Achilles heel, worst against any side - Numbers reveal India’s big problem ahead of New Zealand T20 series

cricket

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:33 IST

It is the year of the T20 World Cup and hence, all the attention shifts to the shortest format. India, a side which has dominated Tests and T20Is, have not yet found the template to boss this format and when they take on New Zealand in their own backyard, the side will be put under the pump. New Zealand have always dominated India in T20Is and hence, the upcoming series will be a great chance for Virat Kohli and company to correct the rather bleak record.

ALSO READ: After injuries and suspensions, Prithvi Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up

In 11 matches against New Zealand, India have only won 3 which makes their win percentage an abysmal 27.27. This is the worst for India against any side (minimum of 5 T20Is played).

Not only this, India has struggled in New Zealand conditions as the side has a winning percent of only 20 - which makes it their worst in any country with a minimum of 5 T20Is played.

There has been a visible change to the way India have been approaching T20Is in the recent past. The openers are going after the bowlers from the word go and this gives the perfect momentum for the rest of the batting order to follow. This approach will be further tested in New Zealand where the pitches could have assistance for the bowlers as well.

ALSO READ: ‘If you need a finisher...’: Gavaskar speaks out on Rahul-Pant debate

“We are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven’t played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.