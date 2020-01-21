India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in T20I squad, Prithvi Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up

cricket

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the five-match T20I series and the following three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to the injury he suffered during the third ODI against Australia. Indian team announced wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson as his replacement for the T20I series. Prithvi Shaw, who smashed 100-ball 150 for India A’s second practice game against New Zealand XI at Lincoln on Saturday, received an ODI call-up, in place of Dhawan.

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” the BCCI release said.

Dhawan fell awkwardly while diving to save a run during the match in Bengaluru last week on Sunday, and did not come out to bat. He was later seen at the post-match celebrations wearing a sling around his arm.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Dhawan’s replacement in the T20I series and Prithvi Shaw for the ODI series,” the release further added. Apart from Shaw replacing Dhawan, no other change were made to the ODI squad that recently clinched the series against Australia 2-1.

Dhawan made a brilliant comeback in the series against Australia as he scored 96 and 74 in the first two matches. He looked in good touch against the Aussie bowlers and this injury could be a big concern for India in the overseas tour. Due to his good show in the recently-concluded series, he gained seven slots to reach 15th position with 170 runs in two innings.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav