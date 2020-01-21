e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Let’s go’: Virat Kohli & co. reach Auckland ahead of New Zealand tour - PHOTO

‘Let’s go’: Virat Kohli & co. reach Auckland ahead of New Zealand tour - PHOTO

India vs New Zealand: With the five-match T20I series against New Zealand about to kick in, Virat Kohli & co. reached Auckland on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli with Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer.
Virat Kohli with Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer.(Virat Kohli/Instagram)
         

Just a few days after clinching the three-match ODI series at home against Australia, India are set to take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series with the curtain-raiser set to take place in Auckland on Friday. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side departed for Auckland late Monday night, and reached the city Tuesday evening. India skipper Virat Kohli posted a photo on his official Instagram when the Indian team touched down in Auckland.

Also read: ‘They’re the No. 1 team but...’: Ross Taylor on T20I series against India

Kohli shared a photo with fellow teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. “Touchdown Auckland. Let’s go,” he captioned the photo. 

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had scored two fifties against Australia in the first two ODIs, did not travel with the team to New Zealand as he suffered a shoulder injury. The left-hander did not come out to bat in the 3rd and final ODI against Australia as he left the field early on after suffering the injury while fielding.

Also read: Ishant Sharma suffers Grade 3 tear on right ankle, out for six weeks

After the T20I series, the Kohli-led side will play three ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand. India suffered yet another blow on Tuesday with seamer Ishant Sharma getting ruled out of the tour due to suffering a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle after falling on the pitch during the Ranji clash against Vidarbha on Monday.

Ishant’s sustained the injury while appealing for a leg-before against Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal. The speedster twisted his ankle while back pedalling and was seen wincing in pain. This could see him miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand which begins on February 21.

