Ishant Sharma suffers Grade 3 tear on right ankle, out for six weeks

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:36 IST

Fast-bowler Ishant Sharma is doubtful for India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand after he sustained an injury during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Vidarbha on Monday. Ishant’s sustained the injury while appealing for a leg-before against Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal. The speedster twisted his ankle while back pedalling and was seen wincing in pain.

Ishant has suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle after falling on the pitch during the Ranji clash and he will be out for at least six weeks. This could see him miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand which begins on February 21. The 96-Test veteran underwent an MRI after Monday’s play, the report of which came on Tuesday.

Ishant’s injury is another blow for India ahead of their tour of New Zealand as earlier, an ESPN Cricinfo report suggested that opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series due to the shoulder injury he suffered during the third ODI against Australia.

Dhawan fell awkwardly while diving to save a run during the match in Bengaluru and he did not come out to bat during the run chase. He did appear for the post match celebrations but with a sling around his arm.

Dhawan made a brilliant comeback in the series against Australia as he scored 96 and 74 in the first two matches. He looked in good touch against the Aussie bowlers and this injury will be a big concern for the left-hander.

((With inputs from Khurram Habib))