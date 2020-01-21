‘India won, but someone else takes headlines’: Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal’s shirtless photo

cricket

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma loves to have a good time, both on and off the field and he takes aim at his teammates while at it. After India’s emphatic series win in which Rohit played a superb innings, the right-hander mercilessly trolled Yuzvendra Chahal after a shirtless picture of the leggie was compared with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Rohit tweeted a photo of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson along with a shirtless picture of Yuzvendra Chahal, tagged the leg-spinner and wrote: “Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!”

Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal simply replied saying “The rock” along with a flurry of emojis.

Rohit was in fine form in the ODI series and his emphatic century in the final ODI in Bengaluru was the biggest reason behind India clinching the series.

“It was an important game, the decider, and we wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting under 290 was a great effort. Once KL got out, it needed nobody better than the captain himself. The talk we had in the middle was that one of us wanted to keep going,” Rohit said after the match.

“At no stage, did we want the momentum to go towards the opposition, I was middling the ball well, and I said I would be the one to take the chances. Days like this, if it comes off, it looks good. If we had lost a wicket in the middle, it would have been different. (Bowling attack faced) Australia always comes up with a good bowling attack. Their fast bowlers always challenge you with their variety and skills. The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn’t come off. Today I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th, 36th over,” he further added.