India vs Pakistan Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND look to continue dominance over neighbours

India vs Pakistan Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2024: The Women's Asia Cup starts off with a match against each other for India and Pakistan. India are the dominant side in this tournament, having won all but one of the eight editions that have been held thus far. They are also the dominant side in this particular match-up, having won 11 off the 14 T20I matches that they have played against Pakistan....Read More

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they are using the Women's Asia Cup as a platform to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. They have won 17 out of the 20 matches that they have played in the tournament over the years. India beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition in 2022.

"We always enjoy playing against Pakistan but each and every team is important. Whenever we go and play, we always want to play good cricket and we will follow the same method," Harmanpreet said on the eve of their opener.

Pakistan skipper Nida Dar knows India's strength and is looking to learn valuable lessons from their neighbours. "We just wanted to play against India because we had some good experiences and the way they are playing is great. Their approach in T20 is great, we have seen their approach. So this series is very important as at least we can learn from them," Dar said.

While India are coming off a 1-1 draw against South Africa earlier this month with the second of the three T20Is being washed out, Pakistan will be short on game-time as well as confidence since their last outing was in England in May when the hosts blanked them 3-0.

Smriti Mandhana's rich form with the bat will be India's greatest weapon at the top of the order but the biggest gain from recent all-format outings has been the way their bowling has shaped up, with pacers and spinners putting on a combined show.

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar's eight wickets across three outings against South Africa indicate her form but additionally, Radha Yadav's successful return to the mix of spinners has been encouraging. The spin attack also includes Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana and the sprightly Shreyanka Patil.

Even though Pakistan retained Nida Dar as skipper for the Asia Cup, the squad has undergone significant overhaul since the debacle in England. Three players, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, who have not played any matches so far this year, were included with the uncapped Tasmia Rubab while six others were dropped.