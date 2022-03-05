India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: IND vs PAK head-to-head battle, form guide

They were the runners up in 2005 and 2017, but in 2022 the Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to go a step ahead and claim the elusive trophy, especially for their captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their final World Cup tournament. India will be kicking off their journey against arch-rivals Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, against home they will remain their favourites by virtue of their unbeaten run in the format.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash at the Bay Oval, we take a look at the head-to-head battle and form guide for the two teams...

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 10

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 0

ALSO READ: Dial M as India bet big on Smriti Mandhana

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD WOMEN'S WORLD CUP:

Matches: 3

India won: 3

Pakistan won: 0

A look at their recent head-to-head battle in their previous 5 meetings in ODIs show convincing wins for India in all the matches.

2017 ICC Women's World Cup, Group match: India Women (169/9) beat Pakistan (74) by 95 runs.

2017 ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Group match: India Women (70/3) beat Pakistan (67) by 7 wickets.

2013 ICC Women's World Cup, 7th Place Play-off: India Women (195/4) beat Pakistan (192/7) by 6 wickets.

2009 ICC Women's World Cup, Group match: India Women (58/0) beat Pakistan (57) by 10 wickets.

2008 Women's Asia Cup, Group match: India Women (283/3) beat Pakistan (76) by 207 runs.

FORM GUIDE IN 2022 ICC WOMEN'S WORLD CUP:

INDIA (W, L, L, L, L)

India have blown hot and blown cold since their run to the 2017 Women's World Cup final. They won as many as they lost in 12 games the following year before scripting a stellar 9-3 record in the format in 2019. However, on return after the pandemic-forced break, India have lost 12 of their last 16 matches, although their win does include ending Australia's record-winning streak.

All eyes will be on the bowling unit which has struggled to defend scores of 270 and 279 in consecutive matches in the recent series against New Zealand. India need Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar to perfectly complement Goswami in the tournament.

PAKISTAN (W, L, L, L, L)

Thrice have Pakistan ended at the bottom of the table with their best-ever finish going back to 2009 when they had reached the Super 6 stage. Since the last World Cup, Pakistan have played 34 ODIs, winning only 11 of them. However, they have been unpredictable at times. They won their last ODI before coming to New Zealand, beating Zimbabwe by an emphatic margin of 114 runs. Not to forget, they won both their warm-up games, which included wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh.