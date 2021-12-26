India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rahul, Mayank open after India opt to bat
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: India win the toss and opt to bat against South Africa in the 1st Test of the series in Centurion. Widely considered to be the ‘final frontier’ for Virat Kohli's side, South Africa remains the only place where India are yet to win a Test series. Having enjoyed a stellar away Test run this year with series win in Australia and a 2-1 away series lead over England, Kohli and co. will be able to continue on the momentum. While India take the field without their newly-appointed vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the hosts faced a blow with their frontline pacer Anrich Nortje being ruled out with injury.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 26, 2021 02:03 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: And Rahul begins run-scoring
A flick towards backward square leg gets Rahul off the mark. Two runs off Rabada's fourth over.
India 11/0
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:59 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: Rahul yet to get off the mark
The Indian opener has faced 20 deliveries so far. One off Ngidi's third over as Mayank Agarwal steers the scoreboard for now.
India 9/0
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:52 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Score: Proteas lose review
Rabada surprises Rahul with a bouncer and the opener, in an attempt to dodge the ball, takes some time to adjust to the length. The ball caresses past Rahul's shirt on the back but de Kock believes Rahul has knicked it.
Review lost.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:49 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live: India 8/0
6 off the second over as Mayank adopts a relatively aggressive approach of the two. Ngidi drifts the ball onto Mayank's pads but the opener flicks it wide of long on for another couple.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:45 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Updates: First four!
Mayank Agarwal slams the first boundary of Indian innings in the fourth over. While Rahul is not bothering anything wide, Mayank has pounced on this one from Ngidi. A bit of swing away but Mayank drives it square.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:44 PM IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live: No testing lengths yet
Rabada keeps his line wide outside-off but KL Rahul lets the balls away for Quinton de Kock. Another maiden.
India 2/0
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live: First runs for India
Mayank Agarwal scores India's first runs with a drive through covers for a two against Lungi Ngidi. He safely negotiates the deliveries far outside the off-stump.
India 2/0
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live: Rabada starts with maiden
After bowling outside the off-stump for the majority of the over, Rabada finds the perfect angle on the final delivery as he keeps the line on the fourth stump, inviting Rahul to play. The openers is beaten.
India 0/0
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test: The action begins!
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal open for India. Kagiso Rabada to bowl the first over.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:25 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Score: Teams observe silence on death of Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90 earlier today. Both teams lineup to observe a moment's silence in tribute. It is followed by national anthems of both sides.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:22 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live: Firepower in bowling attacks
India, essentially, with a four-man pace attack of Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and Shardul. South Africa take the field with Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi. What lineups!
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:17 PM IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Experience favored
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:12 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Live: Rahane returns to XI
There had been significant speculation over Ajinkya Rahane's place in the side but he eventually returns to the playing XI for the first Test. Surprisingly, Hanuma Vihari – who had produced impressive performances in India ‘A’s matches in South Africa earlier this month, is not included.
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:08 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Playing XIs
India KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:05 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: India to play with three seamers and Ashwin
‘Wicket looks nice. It has grass on it. The pitch tends to get faster, so runs on the board have their advantage. It’s challenging. Our success started from series that we played here (in 2017-18). We won the last Test in South Africa. We got confidence that we can win in away series more often. It's a strong South African unit, they know their lines and lengths. Quite lucky to have centre nets, got time to prepare for the match. We know where to hit the balls, how the ball carry. We're playing with three seamers and all-rounder with Ashwin. Three seamers are Siraj, Bumrah and Shami."
-
Dec 26, 2021 01:02 PM IST
India vs South Africa 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat
India opt to bat!
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:58 PM IST
IND vs SA Test Live: ‘A good cricket wicket’, says Morne Morkel
“There's a bit of green grass but I think it will a good cricket wicket. It's a matters of getting few overs in their legs. If teams do their basics well, they can come out of the top.”
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: Toss coming up
All eyes will be on Team India's combination for the first Test. Head coach Rahul Dravid remained tight-lipped about the inclusions in the XI in the pre-match press conference, and it will be interesting to see if the team management tilts towards experience or the young blood.
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:52 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: The final push before action begins!
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:49 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: ‘Understand and adjust’ to the pitches, says interim vice-captain KL Rahul
"The pitches can be challenging because of the tennis-ball bounce. In Australia, the pitches are fast and bouncy, but here it can be spongy in the first couple of days. Then it starts to quicken up. When I played [in South Africa] last time, the wicket was a bit difficult and you had to understand and adjust according to that. That becomes a challenge for both batters and bowlers"
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:46 PM IST
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1: We have the ‘upper hand’, says Elgar
"They are ranked No. 1 in the world. You can't not give them the credit for what they have done over the last while. So I'm not going to sit here and say they are not the best side in the world, because there's a ranking system for a reason. But the mere fact that we're playing in our backyard gives us the upper hand going into the series"
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:41 PM IST
India vs South Africa, Live Score: Change in schedule
Traditionally, the Boxing Day Test in South Africa is played in Durban. However, the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has forced a shift to Centurion.
Furthermore, the T20I series was also cancelled but the ODIs will go as scheduled.
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
IND vs SA, 1st Test Live: Kohli eyes records
A 71st international century is long awaited for the Indian captain but Kohli will also be eyeing a number of other milestones as he gears up for the South Africa challenge.
- The Indian Test captain is only 199 runs away from reaching the 8000-run mark in the longest format of the game. He will become the 33rd Test batter to reach the mark.
- Kohli has scored 1075 runs and hence stands 231 runs short of becoming India's second-highest run-getter in the rivalry contest, surpassing Rahul Dravid (1252 runs) and Virender Sehwag (1306 runs).
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:32 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: Weather Update
On Saturday, Ravichandran Ashwin dampened the fans' hopes as he posted a video of rainfall in Centurion.
As the team gear up for the first match, the forecast is no different for today. As per the Centurion weather forecast, there is 60 percent chance of rain on the opening day but it is likely to get better as the day proceeds.
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: The ‘Final Frontier’
India have secured Test series victories in all countries bar South Africa, which adds to Virat Kohli and co's challenge as they prepare for the three-Test rubber. India's previous series in South Africa marked Kohli's rise as Test captain with India clinching a remarkable victory in the final match of the series in Johannesburg, even as the side lost 1-2.
-
Dec 26, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first day of India vs South Africa, 1st Test in Centurion. Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to continue on their impressive performances in whites, while the Proteas would aim to defend their unbeaten run against India in Tests.
