India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara look to steer India's lead
- India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of the third day of the Cape Town decider as Team Indian look to add to their lead of 70 in the second innings of the Test match.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: 11 wickets fell on the second day that witnessed Keegan Petersen emulate what Virat Kohli did for India, although in a failed attempt to take South Africa past the innings-innings total. A valiant 70 off 166 helped South Africa set the base to nullify the lead, but Mohammed Shami's double whammy in the second session and Jasprit Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul denied Petersen any help from the other end as South Africa were folded for 210 runs, 13 short of equalling India's total. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen then struck early to remove both the openers but India still ended the day with happy face as Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to hand on and will resume Day 3 with the aim to add to their existing lead of 70 runs.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:46 PM
IND vs SA Live Updates: ‘Best in the world’
Former England captain Michael Vaughan reserved the best compliment for Jasprit Bumrah. READ
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:37 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Highest chases in Cape Town
Australia (2002) - 334/6 against South Africa
South Africa (2011) - 236/2 against Australia
South Africa (2007) - 211/5 against India
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:32 PM
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Onus on Kohli, Pujara
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had stabilised the Indian innings after the early blows of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on Day 1, and the team would be pinning their hopes on the duo once again.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:24 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Sensational Shami!
“More than the fear, he was threatening throughout the day, in this innings, and probably throughout the series. The kind of lengths which he bowled, kept testing the batter. Ask any top batsman. No one would want to face him," Gambhir said about Shami after his two-wicket over turned the SA innings on its head. READ
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:17 PM
IND vs SA Live Updates, 3rd Test: Nothing to add!
Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah were caught in a war of words in the second Test after the former bowled a barrage of bouncers towards the Indian bowler
On Wednesday, however, Bumrah returned the favour and eventually bowled Jansen out with a peach.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:14 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Bumrah runs through the SA batting order
The speedster scalped five wickets in the South African first innings of the third Test as the hosts were bundled out for 210 in the final session of Day 2, handing India a lead of 13 runs. With his 5-wicket haul, he joined India legend Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan in a unique list. READ
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 12:11 PM
IND vs SA Live: Day 2 Recap
Indian pace bowlers produced a stunning performance to bowl the South Africans out on 210, giving India a 13-run cushion in the second innings. Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10) disappointed with the bat once again in the Test but Indian Test captain Virat Kohli produced a similar grit, while Pujara saw off the South African pacers in the final hour of Day 2.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 11:55 AM
Histoy beckons Virat Kohli
Presently on 7947 runs, Kohli needs 53 runs more to reach the milestone of 8000 runs in Test cricket. He will become the sixth Indian batter to the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag. He will also become the fifth fastest Indian to the feat in terms of innings needed, after Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag and Gavaskar.
Thu, 13 Jan 2022 11:40 AM
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day of the Cape Town decider between India and South Africa. Will Kohli and Pujara manage to add to India's present lead of 70 or will the Rabada-led South African pace attack stop the duo?