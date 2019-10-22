India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: India 2 wickets away from clean sweep in Ranchi

Live score and updates: It was a dominant performance by India on Day 3 and now they need just two wickets to complete a whitewash over South Africa. Mohammed Shami ripped through their middle order and displayed the pedigree of the Indian seamers. 16 South African wickets fell on day three as Virat Kohli made South Africa follow-on in consecutive Tests for the first time since 2002. Not only this, a concussion substitute was required for the third time in Test history after Dean Elgar ducked into a Umesh Yadav bumper and was struck just above the ear. India could wrap up the proceedings in just one over on Day 4 and the misery would be complete for the Proteas and would end a real nightmare for them.

