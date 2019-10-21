e-paper
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha replaced by Rishabh Pant after finger injury

Saha was hit on his finger by a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in the 27th over of South Africa’s second dig and the 34-year old stumper was seen in some pain before walking off the field.

India's Wriddhiman Saha attends a training session.
India's Wriddhiman Saha attends a training session.(AP)
         

Wriddhiman Saha took a blow on the ring finger of his left hand on Monday and was replaced by Rishabh Pant as India inched closer to a 3-0 series whitewash on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi.

Saha was hit on his finger by a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery in the 27th over of South Africa’s second dig and the 34-year old stumper was seen in some pain before walking off the field. Saha’s finger was already taped and after copping further blow, he could not continue.

READ: India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan

Pant, who did not play a Test in this series, came on to replace him.

“Wriddhiman Saha has been replaced by Rishabh Pant who has taken a blow right on the end of the gloves,” a BCCI tweet said.

 

Saha has been brilliant in this series behind the stumps, especially in the second Test in Pune where he took a couple of excellent catches. The Bengal stumper has previously been out of the team due to a long injury layoff.

The visitors were on the brink of another embarrassing defeat as they got bowled out for a mere 162 in their first innings in reply to India’s 497/9 declared.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:12 IST

