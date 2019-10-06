India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma reveals why opening in Tests did not come as a surprise

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:36 IST

Before the first Test match, almost all the conversation was around the promotion given to Rohit Sharma to open the innings. Rohit, who is now one of the best openers in limited overs, answered this call with aplomb as he smacked a ton in both the innings to help India register a 203-runs victory over the Proteas.

In the post-match press conference, the right-hander revealed that he was ready to grab this opportunity and that, it was communicated to him couple of years ago that he could be promoted up to open the innings.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami joins Jasprit Bumrah in unique list

“Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets, I used to practice with the new ball. Wouldn’t say it was a surprise. No matter what ball you play, whether it’s red ball or white ball. At the start you’ve got to be careful,” Rohit said after receiving his man of the match award.

Speaking about his process, the right-hander said that the basics were always the same as far as his approach was concerned and that he looked to be disciplined, especially early on in the innings.

“Focus on basics - leaving ball outside off, playing close to the body. My job here is to play in a certain manner, that’s what they expect me. And I’m going to try to do that. It’s my game to mix caution with aggression. Everything depends on the situation you’re batting in,” he further added.

“Focus was to have fun and put team in a good position. Had to try and play some shots. May come off and may not come off. Bowlers are pretty smart these days. I back myself and I guess fortune favours the brave,” Rohit said.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma takes lead as world record scripted in 1st Test

Kohli too lauded the effort of his side, and singled out the bowlers for being relentless on a surface which was not entirely helpful even on day 5.

“Jaddu and Ash again, really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away. Always knew it was going to be a second innings pitch. Shami has been a strike bowler in the second innings. All the guys lived up to their strengths. Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one,” the skipper said at the post-match presser.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:23 IST