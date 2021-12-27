'You can't only rely on that': Ex-IND batting coach points out key error in Kohli's batting after Centurion failure

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Sunday pointed out a key error in Virat Kohli's batting that has led to his recent failures in Test cricket.

Kohli looked well set with his knock of 35 before he fell while chasing after a wide delivery from Lungi Ngidi in the second session of the opening Test against South Africa in Centurion. This is the sixth time when Kohli has been dismissed between 20 and 50 in the last 10 innings.

Looking back at his dismissal, Bangar felt Kohli relies a lot on his front foot game and needs to improve his batting in the back foot especially when playing against a quicker attack like Australia or South Africa or in seaming conditions like in England and New Zealand.

“Yes it could be a mental error for Kohli at least as far as the execution part is, going after that wide ball. He relies a lot on driving the ball and against quicker attacks and in seaming conditions, you require one more game. You can't only rely on front foot shot. Because if he continues to do that, bowlers will continue to drag him wider and wider and hope that they find the outside edge,” Bangar told Star Sports.

“So it will be worth for Virat to give a thought of also developing some sort of a response on the the backfoot as well. He now only seems to be preoccupied in scoring on the front foot,” he added.

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel, who was part of the same discussion, issued a warning to Kohli following the Centurion failure. The former South Africa quick said the South African attack will rely on this game plan against Kohli, who he believes need to be more patient at the crease.

“That will be the game plan from South Africa in the series. They will put that point fielder out in the boundary and hang the ball out there for Virat. There will be bounce outside the off stump so good luck. It is a patient game. Ngidi just dragged him wider and wider and Virat with that sort of an intent and looking to score went after the ball and South Africa picked up the main wicket. Because he was looking dangerous. His body language at the crease was very impressive," said Morkel.

With his yet another failure, Kohli has now gone without an international century for 764 days.