'We almost played like an A team, not even a regular team': Gavaskar picks highlight of Shastri’s tenure as India coach

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday picked Ravi Shastri's biggest highlight from his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team, recalling the magnificent comeback from 36 all-out in the Adelaide opener in the 2020/21 tour of Australia to win their second consecutive Test series Down Under.

India were dismissed for 36 in the pink-ball Test against Australia last December - their lowest-ever innings total in the history of Test cricket. Following the infamous Test, Virat Kohli had returned home for the birth of his child while regular players started picking up injuries, forcing the Indian management to look at fringe players for the remainder of the series. And despite India not playing with their best XI for the crucial three Tests, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side scripted a comeback of ages to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gavaskar, in conversation with Star Sports, recalled Shastri's famous words - "wear this 36 like a badge" - before outlining the role he played in India's dominating series win the absence of some of their top players.

“It obviously has got to be the way India bounced back earlier this year after being dismissed for 36 (in Adelaide Pink Ball Test). Because when something like that happens, the team tends to lose belief in itself, there is a sense of disappointment and there is a sense of giving up. And that is where Shastri played a huge role because from what I've read, is that he said that 'you wear this 36 like a badge'.”

"And then Ajinkya Rahane, the way he led the side in the three Tests, and of course everyone stepped up. We played almost like an A team not even the regular team. But every player who played in that, every replaced player came in and did well. And that is again tells you the kind of influence and input that Ravi Shastri had on the younger players and the fringe players who are waiting for their opportunities," said Gavaskar.

Shastri had joined Team India as their head coach in 2017, after their Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan and was reappointed for the role after the 2019 ODI World Cup. His tenure eventually ended with India's forgettable T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE in October.

Under Shastri's tenure, India reached the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup, the final of the inaugural World Test Championship and suffered a humiliating group-stage exit in the 2021 World T20. India also won two back-to-back Test series in Australia, managed to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the England Test series in 2021.