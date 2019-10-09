India vs South Africa: Why was Kohli hitting the ball hard in Pune practice session? Skipper gives interesting answer

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli looked to get back in groove with an impactful final practice session ahead of team’s second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting Thursday. India lead three-match series 1-0 following their comprehensive 203-run victory at Vizag and the hosts will be hopeful of similar level of performances to take an unassailable lead over Faf du Plessis’ troops.

Kohliis not having a bumper year in Test cricket this year. In four Tests this year, Kohli has scored only 210 runs at an average of 35.00 which is the 2nd lowest in his Test career so far. He looked good in both the innings in Vizag without kicking on to make a big score and in a bid to reclaim his form in the longest format, the skipper slogged it out in the nets ahead of the Pune Test.

During the pre-match press conference Kohli was asked the reason behind hitting the ball hard in the nets. The reporter further quizzed Kohli if he was to take this particular road to tackle spinners on the turning track of Pune.

To this, Kohli replied: “No, I just wanted to have some fun today. I don’t do everything with strategy all the time. It’s important to enjoy yourself as well.”

Kohli is all set to add a new feather into his already illustrious cap when he leads the team out on field in second Test. This will be Kohli’s 50th outing as captain of team in the longest format. He is currently tied at second spot with legendary skipper Sourav Ganguly (49 Tests) in the list of most matches played as captain of Team India.

Kohli is all set to surpass Ganguly in this illustrious list and become the sole holder of the second spot. Also, Kohli will join former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the only two players to lead India in 50 or more Tests.

