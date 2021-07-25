India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live IND vs SL Cricket match on TV and online

After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Shikhar Dhawan-led team India shifts focus to the T20I series against Sri Lanka which begins on Sunday. The 3-match series will be the final set of games India will play before participating in the T20 World Cup which will be played in the UAE in October 2021. India’s bench strength will surely be tested in the upcoming matches. With limited places to grab and only three games available, the competition among youngsters is going to be utterly tough and so will be the job of selecting a potent playing XI. But a great game of cricket is guaranteed when India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the first T20I.

Where will the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 25. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka online and mobile?

The online streaming of 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 1st T20I between India vs Sri Lanka on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

