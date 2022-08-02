India vs West Indies 3rd T20I to begin at 9:30pm IST instead of originally scheduled 8pm start; here's why

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that the start of third T20I between India and the Windies has been pushed back to 9:30 PM IST after the second match of the series was delayed twice due to luggage issues. The third T20I will be played at the same venue (Warner Park, Basseterre). The board issued an official statement on the development.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed a revised start time of 12pm (11am Jamaica/9:30pm India) for the third match between West Indies and India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday 2nd August," CWI stated in an official statement.

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams agreed to start the third T20I at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," it added.

The second T20I was originally scheduled for an 8pm start; however, it was initially delayed by two hours due to luggage issues, and was further delayed by another hour due to similar concerns. The match eventually began at 11pm IST, with Windies registering a five-wicket win.

India were bowled out on 138 after they batted first in the game, as Obed McCoy enjoyed a brilliant outing with a six-wicket haul. With the bat, Brandon King scored a half-century while Devon Thomas secured a series-levelling win for the Windies in the final over of the match. While the Indian batters endured a disappointing outing, the bowlers put out a fighting display with Arshdeep Singh impressing fans and former cricketers alike with his performance in the death overs.

The left-handed pacer conceded only 4 and 6 runs in the 17th and 19th overs repsectively, while taking the crucial wicket of Rovman Powell in the latter.

Both sides will move to Florida, United States for the final two T20Is of the series.

