India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Kohli, Rahane look to stretch India’s lead
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Catch all the live score and updates from the clash.
-
18:01 hrs IST
Kohli-Rahane stand
-
17:35 hrs IST
India on top
Live score and updates: Led by Virat Kohli, India bossed day 3 and with the captain and vice-captain notching up their respective half-centuries as India stretched their lead to 260 and they have seven wickets in the hut. West Indies started well with the ball, but their efforts were stalled by both Kohli and Rahane and Jason Holder will have to ask his bowlers to conjure up all their spirit if they harbour any hopes of making a comeback in this match. This pitch has started to take turn and also has variable bounce, which will not make life any easy for the batsmen.
India vs West Indies, Live score and updates:
Kohli-Rahane stand
India captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane put their side in a commanding position on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies at Antigua. Kohli and Rahane stitched together an unbeaten 104-run stand as India stretched their lead to 260 with 7 wickets in hand, two days of cricket of to be played. The duo also entered the record books with their century stand.
Read more about it here.
India on top
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane found form as India stretched their lead to 260 runs at the end of day 4 and are now bossing proceedings at Antigua. Jason Holder and crew need to find their best balls and knock over the rest of the Indian batting order for as little at possible.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fourth Test match between India and West Indies from Antigua.