India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane break Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly’s partnership record

Aug 25, 2019

India captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane put their side in a commanding position on Day 3 of the first Test match against West Indies at Antigua. Kohli and Rahane stitched together an unbeaten 104-run stand as India stretched their lead to 260 with 7 wickets in hand, two days of cricket of to be played. The duo also entered the record books with their century stand.

The 104-stand between Rahane and Kohli was the 8th century stand for the 4th wicket for India in Test matches – the most by any Indian pair. The captain-vice captain duo got past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who had 7 century stands for the 4th wicket to their name.

This was Rahane and Kohli’s 9th 100-run stand overall. This was also the third time an Indian pair made a 100-plus stand at the Sri Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua.

India were in a spot of bother at 81 for 3 when Roston Chase and Kemar Roach led West Indies’ strong comeback with the ball in the second session. But the experienced pair of Kohli and Rahane weathered the storm to take India to a commanding position at close of play.

Rahane, who top-scored with 81 in his team’s first innings total of 297, will resume on the fourth morning on 53 alongside Kohli on 51, the Indian captain displaying exaggerated care through his innings which featured just two boundaries against a disciplined but luckless attack.

Kemar Roach was the most unfortunate of the West Indies bowlers as Rahane was dropped at extra-cover early in his innings and then, within sight of 50, captain Jason Holder declined to review a not out verdict to an lbw appeal against the same batsman when television replays showed the decision would have been overturned in the Caribbean side’s favour.

