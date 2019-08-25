MS Dhoni spotted in new look: Picture goes viral

cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is back from his army stint and is now on the move taking care of the various off-field commitments. He was spotted in doing various ad shoots earlier this week and in one such appearance, he was seen sporting a new look which caught the eye of the adoring fans and soon was all over social media.

The 38-year-old was wearing a black bandana on his head as he was juggling around his various commitments. The former Indian skipper, who holds an honorary position of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, completed his 15-day stint with his regiment 106 TA Battalion. During this stay, he underwent training while learning about weaponry and battle craft and also took part in different sporting events.

Also, he paid a visit to Ladakh on the eve of Independence Day, where he paid tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial.

He was also seen in Mumbai where he was completing his commercial commitments and some of his photographs from the shoot went viral on social media.

On the cricketing front, there are speculations over his retirement from the game and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that it should always be a personal call.

“[Retirement] is Dhoni’s personal call. If he thinks he is fit and can contribute like he used to, then why not continue,” Sehwag told Hindustan Times. “But if the selectors think that MSD can’t contribute, then they should tell him that we are giving you this last series. That should be communicated.

“We have only read MSK [Prasad] giving a statement about selectors conveying to MSD that he is not their first choice. So, that means they’ll pick Pant first and then if they have to pick a second keeper, they’ll pick Dhoni. That is not possible. After a time, Dhoni should decide and speak to selectors and ask for a retirement game. That is when he feels it is the right time to quit,” Sehwag further said.

