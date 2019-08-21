‘Dhoni should’ve batted higher, Virender Sehwag criticizes Indian team management’s decision in World Cup semi-final

cricket

Aug 21, 2019

Former India opener Virender Sehwag stated that the situation could have been a whole lot different had the Indian team management sent in former captain MS Dhoni higher up the order in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. India were knocked out of the semi-final after they failed to chase down New Zealand’s 240-run target at Manchester, falling short by 18 runs.

Batting on the reserve day, after the match could not be completed on the scheduled day because of rain, Virat Kohli’s India got off to a disastrous start, losing their first four wickets for only 24. But what surprised many was that even by then there was no sign of MS Dhoni, who is known for his ability to steady the innings with his calm presence in the middle.

Dhoni was sent in to bat at No. 7 and by then the damage was done. “If MS Dhoni had come up to bat against New Zealand, situation could have been different. Dhoni should have batted when India needed to build the innings,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag also stated that India would have been better off having Hardik Pandya at No. 7. “Hardik could have batted down the order when 9+ runs were needed. Hardik and Pant could have chased down the high required rate if they came down the order,” Sehwag added.

Both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya threw their wickets away after getting their eyes in. Pant departed for 32 off 56, trying to heave Santner over the mid-wicket fence and Pandya completely mistimed his slog sweep off the same bowler a few overs later for 32.

India were 90 for 6 at 30.3 overs when Dhoni and Jadeja started the rebuilding. The duo stitched together a 116-runs stand for the seventh wicket to bring India right back in the game before Jadeja, after scoring a brilliant 77 off 59 balls fell to Trent Boult.

Dhoni was run out for 50 in the penultimate over and India lost the match by 18 runs.

