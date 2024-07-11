India vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

India will clash with Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on the 13 of July, Saturday in Harare. India took a 2-1 lead in the series when they beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third match on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar have been the stars for India in the series thus far. India would look to seal the series on Saturday. India's Shubman Gill (R) shakes hands with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (L) after winning the toss and electing to bat (AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

INDIA - WWLWW

ZIMBABWE - LWWLL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA & ZIMBABWE

India likely XI

Batters - Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders - Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe likely XI

Batters - Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Johnathan Campbell

All-Rounders - Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett

Wicketkeeper - Clive Madande

Bowlers - Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Statistical Performance (India)

1. RUTURAJ GAIKWAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the Mr Consistent for India in the series and is the leading run-getter with an aggregate of 133. Gaikwad has an aggregate of 633 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 39.56 and strike rate of 143.53.

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD IN CURRENT SERIES Vs ZIMBABWE

INNINGS - RUNS - AVERAGE - STRIKE RATE - 50/100 - 3 133 66.5 158.3 1/0

2. WASHINGTON SUNDAR

Washington Sundar gave a Player of the Match performance in the 3rd T20I and has been very restrictive in the series. He has an economy rate of just 4.5 in the series.

WASHINGTON SUNDAR IN CURRENT SERIES Vs ZIMBABWE

INNINGS - WICKETS - AVERAGE - STRIKE RATE - ECONOMY RATE- 3 6 9 12 4.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)

1. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is the new finisher for India in T20 cricket. He has had a great start to his T20I career and has scored 405 runs in 14 innings at a stunning strike rate of 178.41. Rinku has a special ability to clear the ropes at will.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is due for a big score and will be the aggressor at the top of the order for India. He showed glimpses of his prowess with a 36 in the third T20I. Jaiswal has an aggregate of 538 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 33.62 and strike rate of 159.64.

Statistical Performance (Zimbabwe)

1. DION MYERS

Dion Myers impressed with 65 off just 49 deliveries in the third T20I and will be an important batter for Zimbabwe in the middle-order.

DION MYERS IN CURRENT SERIES Vs INDIA

INNINGS - RUNS - AVERAGE - STRIKE RATE - 50/100 - 3 88 44 122.2 1/0

2. BLESSING MUZARABANI

Blessing Muzarabani conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs in the 3rd T20I while picking the wickets of Gill and Gaikwad. He has been restrictive in the series.

BLESSING MUZARABANI IN CURRENT SERIES Vs INDIA

INNINGS - WICKETS - STRIKE RATE - ECONOMY RATE - AVERAGE - 3 4 18 6 18

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Zimbabwe)

1. Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett is a talented all-rounder who has represented Zimbabwe in 14 matches. He is a hard-hitting top-order batter who has a strike rate of 141 in the format while also being a useful off-spinner.

2. Tendai Chatara

Tendai Chatara has bagged 65 wickets in 59 T20Is for Zimbabwe at an average of 23.6 and strike rate of 19.5. He has the ability to move the ball away from the right-handers.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

INDIA v ZIMBABWE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES INDIA WON ZIM WON NO RESULT

LAST 5 T20Is 5 4 1 0

ALL T20Is 11 8 3 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 44 T20I matches out of which the team batting first has won 26. However, the captain who has won the toss has still preferred to chase in 24 matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 54.55%. The average first innings score is 158 while the average score batting second is 139. The highest team score at the venue is India's 234/2 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I match of the current series whereas the lowest total is Zimbabwe's 90 against Afghanistan in 2022.

The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare but the spinners have been comparatively better in the current series. They have bagged 20 wickets at an average of 20.2, strike rate of 16.8 and economy of just 7.2 in the series.

MATCH PREDICTION

India will start favourites in the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday. India's batting is world-class and a tad too strong for Zimbabwe. This is the main difference between the two units. India's spinners are also getting a lot of purchase from the wicket. Watch out for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the match. Based on the relative strength of both teams, India have an 80% of winning the match and with it the series.

Fantasy XI

And finally, this is our Fantasy XI for the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I on Saturday. We have 8 players from India and 3 from Zimbabwe. Our batters include Gill, Gaikwad and Rinku Singh while our bowlers are Avesh, Muzarabani, Bishnoi and Chatara. All rounders are Sundar and Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma is the captain of our Fantasy XI while Gaikwad is the vice-captain.

Our backup players include Wesley Madhevere as batter, Richard Ngarava as bowler and Sikandar Raza as all-rounder.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: SANJU SAMSON

Batters: RINKU SINGH, SHUBMAN GILL, RUTURAJ GAIKWAD (VC), DION MYERS

All-rounders: WASHINGTON SUNDAR, ABHISHEK SHARMA (C)

Bowlers: RAVI BISHNOI, AVESH KHAN, TENDAI CHATARA, BLESSING MUZARABANI

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER - WESLEY MADHEVERE

BOWLER - RICHARD NGARAVA

ALL-ROUNDER - SIKANDAR RAZA

