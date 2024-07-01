Explore
Monday, July 1, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Monday, July 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining

    July 1, 2024 9:51 AM IST
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, One-off Test of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024
    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, One-off Test of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score:

    First Innings

    null Score - 603/6 in 115.1 overs


    null batting performance
    Shafali Verma 205(197)
    Smriti Mandhana 149(161)
    Delmi Tucker 26-141-2
    Nonkululeko Mlaba 26.1-122-1

    Second Innings

    null Score - 266/10 in 84.3 overs


    null batting performance
    Marizanne Kapp 74(141)
    Sune Luus 65(164)
    Sneh Rana 25.3-77-8
    Deepti Sharma 21-47-2

    Third Innings

    null Score - 232/2 in 85.0 overs


    null batting performance
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining

    India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: For India, they just need to take the 8 wickets. South Africa still trail by 108 and India would love to bowl them out before they cross that mark. On Day 3, the hosts were brilliant with the ball in the first session and they would love to replicate that performance. They were made to toil hard though in the other two sessions. Can the Indian bowlers fight back?

    July 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day4) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
    One-off Test (Day4) of South Africa Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and South Africa Women to be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining

    T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes