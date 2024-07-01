India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining
First Innings
Score - 603/6 in 115.1 overs
batting performance
Shafali Verma 205(197)
Smriti Mandhana 149(161)
Delmi Tucker 26-141-2
Nonkululeko Mlaba 26.1-122-1
Second Innings
Score - 266/10 in 84.3 overs
batting performance
Marizanne Kapp 74(141)
Sune Luus 65(164)
Sneh Rana 25.3-77-8
Deepti Sharma 21-47-2
Third Innings
Score - 232/2 in 85.0 overs
batting performance
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: For India, they just need to take the 8 wickets. South Africa still trail by 108 and India would love to bowl them out before they cross that mark. On Day 3, the hosts were brilliant with the ball in the first session and they would love to replicate that performance. They were made to toil hard though in the other two sessions. Can the Indian bowlers fight back?
India Women vs South Africa Women Match Details
