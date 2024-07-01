India Women vs South Africa Women Highlights: South Africa Women trail by 105 runs with 8 wickets remaining

July 1, 2024 9:01 AM IST

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: For India, they just need to take the 8 wickets. South Africa still trail by 108 and India would love to bowl them out before they cross that mark. On Day 3, the hosts were brilliant with the ball in the first session and they would love to replicate that performance. They were made to toil hard though in the other two sessions. Can the Indian bowlers fight back?