New Delhi [India], : Indian Women's A team captain, Minnu Mani, expressed her thoughts following the conclusion of the T20 series against Australia A, emphasizing areas for improvement. Despite the team's hard-fought efforts in the three-match series, Mani believes there is room for the squad to step up their game in the upcoming one-day series. India Womens A captain reflects on T20 series, eyes stronger one-day performance against host Australia

Mani highlighted the significance of playing against a formidable opponent like Australia, considering it a valuable learning experience. "Getting a chance to play against Australia is a wonderful opportunity. We discussed ways to improve, and I am confident we will perform better in the one-dayers," she stated during the press conference.

Addressing questions about the team's morale, especially after the recent series defeats, Mani assured that the team's spirit remains high. "Winning or losing doesn't affect our team's coordination. We are united and in good spirits for the 50-over series commencing from Wednesday," she added.

Reflecting on her performance in overseas conditions, Mani stressed the importance of taking responsibility as captain and adapting to the challenging conditions in Australia.

"As a captain I feel I should contribute for the team whatever the situation and I should show the responsibility, and I think it was a great learning experience for us to play here in different conditions and we will be getting better with more matches," the Indian skipper said.

Mani also touched on the team's approach to experimenting with the batting order, giving players different responsibilities to see how they perform under various scenarios. She praised Kiran, who showcased her ability to hit big and score runs consistently during the T20 series.

As the Indian Women's A team gears up for the One-day series, Mani expressed confidence in their preparation, stating that the team has adapted well to the Australian conditions and is ready to take on the challenges ahead.

