India-Pakistan fixture in Women's World Cup 2025 registers unprecedented TV viewership, sets all sorts of records

The ICC and JioHotstar released the figures and statistics of viewership from the opening few rounds of fixtures from the ongoing Women’s World Cup, and it is fair to say that this tournament has thoroughly blown previous editions of the tournament out of the water. This edition, taking place in India and Sri Lanka, has generated plenty of entertainment and excitement, and that has meant that over 60 million viewers have tuned in for the first 13 matches of the tournament. The Women's World Cup 2025 has broken several women's cricket viewership records.(AP)

These viewership numbers, collected through to India’s high-profile and thrilling loss against Australia in Visakhapathnam, estimated that the 60 million viewers over the first two weeks of the tournament saw a five-fold increase from the previous edition of this tournament in New Zealand in 2025.

The amount of cricket being watched was also up by a tremendous amount, with the minutes watched being a 12x increase on the previous tournament, as per the ICC report.

However, the most eye-catching revelation from the report is that the clash between India and Pakistan, a match played on neutral ground in Colombo, was estimated as being the single most-watched women’s international cricket match. A record-breaking 28.4 million viewers tuned in for this crucial rivalry match, breaking several records along the way as it set a new benchmark for the women’s sport.

High hopes from India's home WC campaign

Another record was set in the India vs Australia match, where a spirited India were undone by pure brilliance in the chase. The match being a tight one on a Sunday evening meant that it set the record for the most number of concurrent viewers during a women’s international cricket match, as a peak of 4.8 million concurrent viewers tuned in for Alyssa Healy’s special century.

The numbers are only expected to look better and better as this tournament approaches its business end. India have a pair of crucial upcoming games next week against England and New Zealand, with the women in blue hanging on by their fingertips halfway through the group stage.

They will have hopes of joining Australia, the first team to qualify through to the semifinals, and enter the knockout round and maintain their shot at a maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.