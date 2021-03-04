Ind vs Eng Live Score, 4th Test, Day 1: England win toss, elect to bat first
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: Joe Root has won the toss and England elected to bat first. India will look to secure its place in the World Test Championship final with a win or draw against the visitors in the fourth Test. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score: Follow full scorecard updates of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
India would have batted first too
Virat Kohli said at the toss that he would have also liked to bat first on this wicket. England have a chance to put up a big score before the ball starts turning on the Ahmedabad surface.
-
MAR 04, 2021 09:05 AM IST
1 change for Team India
IND (Playing XI): Kohli (c), Rohit, Gill, Pujara, Rahane, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Patel, Sundar, Ishant, Siraj
-
MAR 04, 2021 09:03 AM IST
2 changes in England team
ENG (Playing XI): Root(c), Sibley, Crawley, Bairstow, Stokes, Pope, Foakes(w), Lawrence, Bess, Leach, Anderson
-
MAR 04, 2021 09:01 AM IST
Toss!
Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth test.
-
MAR 04, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Pitch report
It has been reported that the pitch for the fourth test has more grass on it than the last match.
-
MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
How will the pitch behave?
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been talked about a lot since the third Test. So how would the pitch behave in the last Test?
-
MAR 04, 2021 08:37 AM IST
One change likely for India
With Bumrah taking a personal leave, Umesh Yadav is expected to be drafted into the line-up for the fourth Test.
-
MAR 04, 2021 08:25 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. India won the third Test by 10 wickets and took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. For the visitors, this is a chance to get one back against their opponents after the humiliation in the last two Tests.
