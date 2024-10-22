Christchurch, Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis earned her maiden call-up as recently-crowned Women's T20 World champions New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Inglis earns maiden call-up as NZ name squad for Women's ODI series against India

Inglis, 28, was rewarded for consistent performances with both bat and gloves for Otago Sparks in the women's Super Smash and New Zealand A, leading to her first New Zealand Cricket central contract in June.

“We’re really excited to introduce Polly for her first tour,” Head coach Ben Sawyer said in a statement.

“She put her hand up in last season’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition and throughout the New Zealand A series against England, so it’s a great next step for her."

Lauren Down also returns to the squad after resuming international cricket in July following a maternity break.

Rosemary Mair, who sustained a serious back injury earlier this year, has been rested as part of her long-term rehabilitation.

Mair and off-spinner Leigh Kasperek are the only two players missing from the squad that won the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"Touring India is one of the great experiences in world cricket,” Sawyer said.

“It’s such a special place to come and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Alongside trying to win the series, the tour will serve as important preparation for next year’s ODI World Cup in India.”

New Zealand won the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai with a 32-run win over South Africa.

“It’s been an amazing 24 hours for this group becoming T20 World Cup champions,” said Sawyer.

“We’re relishing the win but when we get to India we’ll need to refocus and set our sights on the next challenge.”

New Zealand Women's ODI squad: Sophie Devine , Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis , Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

