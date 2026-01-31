Injury-hit Pat Cummins withdrawn from Australia's T20 World Cup squad; no space for Steven Smith despite stellar BBL

Australia have been forced to make a pair of precautionary changes a week before the start of the T20 World Cup, with the big blow being the loss of Pat Cummins from the squad. The Test and ODI captain had been brought into the squad despite not playing a T20I since the previous World Cup in 2024, but drops out again as his recurring back stress fracture continues to be a concern. Pat Cummins was withdrawn from Australia's T20 World Cup squad. (Action Images via Reuters)

Cummins has spent time in the IPL in the 18 months following the previous World Cup, but hasn’t had any gametime in the 20-over format in the Australian shirt. Cummins had been named alongside Josh Hazlewood, as well as Nathan Ellis and Zavier Bartlett as frontline seam options, with Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green providing all-round pace options.

However, Cummins didn’t make the cut for the final squad after being named in the preliminary unit; along with him, Matt Short misses out due to a bad run of form. Ben Dwarshuis comes in as a left-armed seam option for Australia, while Matt Renshaw joins the squad ahead of names being touted such as Steven Smith given his red-hot form, or BBL player of the tournament Sam Harper.

Cummins given time to recover from stress fracture Explaining the decision to bring in Dwarshuis for Cummins with the tournament around the corner, Australian selector Tony Dodemaide explained: “With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting. We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad.”

Smith had hammered 299 runs in just 6 matches in this year’s BBL, averaging 59 and striking at 167 – amongst the best in both categories. While he was touted by figures such as Ricky Ponting to earn a call-up after nearly two years away from T20Is, Smith is forced to wait on standby for the moment.

Dodemaide explained that a set top order of Travis Head, captain Mitch Marsh, and Tim David is currently keeping Smith out of the squad, but that he is ready on standby if needed: “Steve is an exceptional player who has worked very hard on his short form game and was rewarded with a great stint in the Big Bash batting at the top for the Sixers. The current T20 top order has been very successful building into this tournament so we feel we’re well-placed in that area.”

“If a replacement is required Steve is very much in contention and this has been communicated with him,” explained Dodemaide, further mentioning that Renshaw’s power in the middle order and left-handed dimension combined with his domestic form across formats is what earned him the nod.