IPL 2019: Jayant Yadav traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav will play for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 Indian Premier League after being traded by Delhi Capitals.

The 28-year-old was part of the Delhi franchise since 2015, playing in just 10 IPL matches. He has represented India in four Tests and and an ODI with his last international appearance coming in February 2017.

The trading window remains open until 30 days to the start of the 2019 Season.

Yadav plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and recently represented India in the Emerging Teams Cup in Colombo.

