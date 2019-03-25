IPL 2019, MI vs DC - Turning Point: Rishabh Pant tears Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack apart

The Delhi Capitals got off to a great start in IPL 2019 with a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday. The visitors thrashed the home side by 37 runs. Mumbai were in the game until Delhi were at 112/3 at the end of the 13th over. However, once Rishabh Pant started taking on the bowlers, the match tilted in Delhi’s favour. ((Full Scorecard))

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed two fours and a six off Ben Cutting’s bowling in the 15th over and then hit the same number of boundaries against Hardik Pandya in the next over. In the 18th over, death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah was taken for 15 runs as Pant smashed him for a six and a four. The 21-year-old didn’t stop there, he smashed Rasikh Salam two sixes and a four as the young pacer conceded 21 runs in the 19th over.

Pant remained unbeaten on 78 off 27 balls and the Delhi Capitals posted a total of 213/6 in 20 overs. The wicket-keeper, who batted at a strike-rate of 288.89, smashed seven boundaries and seven sixes during his innings.

Sent into bat, Delhi were helped by Colin Ingram’s 32-ball 47 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 43 at the Wankhede Stadium, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers all around the park.

In reply, MI managed 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 00:26 IST