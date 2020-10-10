IPL 2020: CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: MS Dhoni may field the same playing XI

cricket

It’s time for the two heavyweights to collide against each other in the Indian Premier League 2020. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a mouthwatering clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chennai looked like a pale shadow of their past selves and have lost four out of six games. Their experienced batting lineup has never found the rhythm after coming out of the lockdown and sometimes found it difficult to get going when in the middle. The game against Kolkata Knight Riders is the perfect example of it. They were well on course to win that game but lost the plot when their set batsmen went back into the hut. Despite suffering a shocking defeat, Chennai can retain the same playing XI against RCB. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the Chennai Predicted XI against Bangalore:

Shane Watson: The veteran all-rounder has found his form back with back-to-back half-centuries against Punjab and Kolkata. Watson was batting well against KKR but failed to finish the game. He will have to avoid doing the same mistake against RCB.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been the most reliable batsman for Chennai in this season so far. His ability to both go after the bowling and also play the sheet anchor’s role makes him an invaluable asset for Dhoni. Third in the orange cap’s race, Du Plessis can overtake KL Rahul against RCB. He had a rare failure against KKR.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu came back in CSK’s playing XI against Kings XI Punjab after recovering from an injury but finally got to bat against Kolkata. He batted well in that game but threw his wicket before taking his team home. He has to take responsibility to change CSK’s fortune.

Ravindra Jadeja: The flamboyant all-rounder is the lone shining line in a rather pale Chennai lineup. Jadeja is in good form with both bat and ball apart from contributing with his fielding. He can get a promotion to number four against RCB to keep the left-right combination intact and his form with the bat can sort the middle-order trouble for his team.

MS Dhoni (c/wk): MS Dhoni has been on the receiving end of criticism for his slow batting and inability to finish the games, unlike his prior self. The same was on display against Kolkata as well, where he was cleaned up by Varun Chakravarthy. CSK is dearly missing Dhoni, who used to finish matches.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav has nothing to show under his belt in IPL 2020. Despite CSK team management being reluctant to stick with the same XI, the time has certainly come for Jadhav to get back in form and make some important contributions. The KKR game has put him under the immense pressure where he played a 12-ball 7-run knock.

Dwayne Bravo: Dynamic West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo turned the clock back with his variations at the death overs against Kolkata. He grabbed three wickets and sucked the life out of KKR innings. CSK must be hoping for a similar performance from him against RCB.

Sam Curran: CSK will want their young all-rounder to be at the top of his game against RCB. He has done well since day one of IPL 2020. He is taking wickets and is tonking the ball over the ropes whenever getting a go.

Shardul Thakur: He is bowling well since making a comeback into the CSK playing XI. He returned with two wickets in both of these matches. Thakur’s confidence will be sky high going into the game against Bangalore and would love to take his good form forward.

Deepak Chahar: He had an off-day at the office against Kolkata, where he leaked 47 runs in his four overs and was the only bowler to go wicket-less. Chahar is expected to come good against Bangalore and give his team a good start with the new ball.

Karn Sharma: Karn Sharma was brought in place of Piyush Chawla and proved the captain’s decision right with two wickets against KKR. He didn’t allow the batsmen to break the shackles and conceded just 25 runs his allotted four overs.

CSK Predicted XI against RCB: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.