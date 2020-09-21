IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appeals over ‘short run’ error during clash against Delhi Capitals

cricket

Kings XI Punjab lodged a formal complaint on Monday over an umpiring error which proved critical in their narrow Indian Premier League loss to the Delhi Capitals. The second match of the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament ended in a tie on Sunday before Punjab lost out in a super over. But in the 19th over of Punjab’s chase, square-leg umpire Nitin Menon had signalled Chris Jordan for a short run -- not grounding his bat inside the crease when running between the wickets. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

TV replays showed Jordan’s bat was in the crease. But nothing could be done as the third umpire does not have the authority to overturn an on-field call, unless it is referred for review.

“We have appealed against the decision which could have been corrected had technology been brought into play,” a senior Kings XI official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“This one run could prove costly at the business end of the tournament when teams battle for a play-off berth.”

Appeals are made to the match referee, who in this case was India’s Javagal Srinath. However, there is no provision for overturning an on-field decision after a match.

In the super over, South African quick Kagiso Rabada struck twice to limit Punjab to two runs, a total that Delhi overhauled in just three balls. As social media erupted over the short-run decision, former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted: “I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra posted: “One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases... What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points??”

Umpiring standards also came into question in last year’s IPL, during which India captain Virat Kohli tersely commented: “We are not playing club cricket.”

Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a win when the umpires missed a clear no-ball by the Mumbai Indians’ Lasith Malinga on the final delivery. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates after being shifted out of India due to rising coronavirus cases.