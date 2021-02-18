IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: Franchises look to fill gaps in mini-auction in Chennai
IPL 2021 Auction LIVE Updates: Follow Indian Premier League auction 2021 live
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 02:04 PM
What is Rechristened Punjab Kings' coach Kumble after?
Trust Jumbo to set his priorities straight!
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:59 PM
Here's how each team's purse holds up
Chennai Super Kings: ₹22.9 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹12.9 crore
Punjab Kings: ₹53.2 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹10.75 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹15.35 crore
Rajasthan Royals: ₹34.85 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹35.9 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹10.75 crore
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:29 PM
Important rules to remember for this auction
85 Cr: Each franchise can use a maximum of 85 crores in the auction. Based on this the Punjab Kings (Name changed from Kings XI Punjab), have the maximum purse going into this IPL auction.
No right to match card: The RTM card which gives the franchises to bid for a released player and get him at the highest bidding price will
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:24 PM
IPL 2021 Auction: Location, Host, Timings
The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai today. The min-auction is set to begin from IST 3 pm today (February 28).
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:23 PM
IPL 2021 Auction: Players Registered for IPL Auction
More than thousand players had sent in their names initially for the IPL 2021 auction. The BCCI then trimmed it down to 232 cricketers based on their performance, availability and the requirement of the franchises. Here is list of cricketers who will go under the hammer today.
Vishnu Vinod
Tushar Deshpande
Riley Meredith
Lukman Hussain Meriwala
Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Chetan Sakariya
KuldeepSen
Mujtaba Yousuf
Tejas Baroka
K.C Cariappa
Sandeep Lamichhane
M Siddharth
Karanveer Singh
Jagadeesha Suchith
Midhun Sudhesan
Corey Anderson
Darren Bravo
Devon Conway
Martin Guptill
Shaun Marsh
Rovman Powell
Cheteshwar Pujara
Rassie Van Der Dussen
Tom Curran
Ben Cutting
Moises Henriques
Kyle Jamieson
Marnus Labuschagne
Pawan Negi
Gurkeerat Singh
Mitchell McClenaghan
Varun Aaron
Jason Behrendorff
Mohit Sharma
Billy Stanlake
Oshane Thomas
Finn Allen
Harpreet Bhatia
Shivam Chauhan
Naushad Shaikh
Pratham Singh
Apoorv Wankhade
Atharva Ankolekar
Prayas Barman
Jalaj Saxena
Karan Sharma
Utkarsh Singh
R Sonu Yadav
Dhruv Jurel
Arun Karthick
Nikhil Naik
Smit Patel
K.L Shrijith
Wesley Agar
Vaibhav Arora
Akash Deep
Ben Dwarshuis
Ali Khan
Kulwant Khejroliya
Arzan Nagwaswalla
G Periyasamy
Akash Singh
Prithviraj Yarra
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
Karthik Meiyappan
Prince Balwant Rai
Pardeep Sahu
Sagar Udeshi
Kushaal Wadhwani
Akshay Wakhare
Fabian Allen
Daniel Christian
Colin De Grandhomme
Liam Livingstone
Thisara Perera
Mohammad Shaifuddin
David Willey
Matthew Wade
Ben Duckett
Sean Abbott
Matt Henry
Chemar Holder
Alzarri Joseph
Obed Mccoy
Liam Plunkett
Tim Southee
Rajesh Bishnoi
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Rohan Kadam
Amandeep Khare
Siddhesh Lad
Mohammed Taha
Khrievitso Kense
Prerak Mankad
Shams Mulani
Ansh Patel
Suyash Prabhudessai
Parth Sahani
Ankit Sharma
Dhruv Shorey
K.S Bharat
Josh Inglis
Aryan Juyal
Sadiq Kirmani
Rohit Sharma
Sandeep Kumar Tomar
Stephen Cheepurupalli
Aniket Choudhary
Mukesh Choudhary
Nathan Ellis
Sayan Ghosh
Ronit More
M Nidheesh
M Harisankar Reddy
Simarjeet Singh
Kuldip Yadav
Zeeshan Ansari
Jon Russ Jaggesar
Kevin Koththigoda
Tanveer Sangha
Maheesh Theekshan
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Lewis Gregory
Wanindu Hasaranga
Karim Janat
Scott Kuggeleijn
James Neesham
Wayne Parnell
Keemo Paul
Dushmanta Chameera
Fidel Edwards
Beuran Hendricks
Abhimanyu Mithun
Reece Topley
Saahil Jain
Subhranshu Senapati
Ravi Thakur
Jake Weatherald
Shubham Agrawal
Rajjakuddin Ahmed
Baba Aparajith
George Garton
Chris Green
Kartik Kakade
Shoaib Khan
Dhruv Patel
Latest Kumar Patel
Arjun Tendulkar
Varun Choudhary
Prathamesh Dake
Baltej Dhanda
Brendan Doggett
Saurabh Dubey
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Matt Kelly
Chama Milind
Jayden Seales
Mark Steketee
Tanveer Ul Haq
Carlos Brathwaite
Rishi Dhawan
Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
Andile Phehlukwayo
Sherfane Rutherford
Dasun Shanaka
Isuru Udana
Jacob Duffy
Daryn Dupavillon
Shannon Gabriel
Morne Morkel
Joel Paris
Blair Tickner
Subodh Bhati
Jay Bista
Aamir Gani
Karanveer Kaushal
Anustup Majumdar
Dikshanshu Negi
Kshitiz Sharma
Shubham Singh
Shashank Singh
Milind Tandon
Ravi Bopara
George Linde
Kyle Mayers
Daryl Mitchell
Colin Munro
Dwaine Pretorius
Romario Shepherd
Sandeep Bavanaka
Chaitanya Bishnoi
Arun Chaprana
Yudhvir Charak
Ajay Dev Goud
Umran Malik
Ravi Teja Telukupalli
Tanay Thyagarajan
N.Tilak Varma
K.Bhagath Varma
Stuart Binny
Hilton Cartwright
James Faulkner
Akeal Hosein
Parvez Rasool
David Wiese
Jack Wildermuth
Arshdeep Brar
Digvijay Deshmukh
Aakarshit Gomel
Anirudha Joshi
Azim Kazi
Rahul Singh
Ajay T
Harsh Tyagi
Nachiket Bhute
Josh Clarkson
Gerald Coetzee
Tim David
Deeparaj Gaonkar
Aaron Hardie
Marco Jansen
Nathan McAndrew
M Mohammed
Govinda Poddar
Pratyush Singh
Jacques Snyman
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:16 PM
IPL Auction 2021 live updates
It's that time of the year when all eyes are glued to the television. The hammer does most of the talking and words 'sold' and 'unsold' are top trends on social media. Hello and welcome to the live updates of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction 2021 in Chennai.