IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: Franchises look to fill gaps in mini-auction in Chennai

IPL 2021 Auction Latest News LIVE Updates: Ahead of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which will be played in India, franchises will look to add more arsenal in their ranks in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 02:04 PM

    What is Rechristened Punjab Kings' coach Kumble after?

    Trust Jumbo to set his priorities straight!

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:59 PM

    Here's how each team's purse holds up

    Chennai Super Kings: 22.9 crore

    Delhi Capitals: 12.9 crore

    Punjab Kings: 53.2 crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.75 crore

    Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

    Rajasthan Royals: 34.85 crore

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.9 crore

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:29 PM

    Important rules to remember for this auction

    85 Cr: Each franchise can use a maximum of 85 crores in the auction. Based on this the Punjab Kings (Name changed from Kings XI Punjab), have the maximum purse going into this IPL auction.


    No right to match card: The RTM card which gives the franchises to bid for a released player and get him at the highest bidding price will

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:24 PM

    IPL 2021 Auction: Location, Host, Timings

    The IPL 2021 auction will be held in Chennai today. The min-auction is set to begin from IST 3 pm today (February 28).

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:23 PM

    IPL 2021 Auction: Players Registered for IPL Auction

    More than thousand players had sent in their names initially for the IPL 2021 auction. The BCCI then trimmed it down to 232 cricketers based on their performance, availability and the requirement of the franchises. Here is list of cricketers who will go under the hammer today.


    Vishnu Vinod

    Tushar Deshpande

    Riley Meredith

    Lukman Hussain Meriwala

    Ankit Singh Rajpoot

    Chetan Sakariya

    KuldeepSen

    Mujtaba Yousuf

    Tejas Baroka

    K.C Cariappa

    Sandeep Lamichhane

    M Siddharth

    Karanveer Singh

    Jagadeesha Suchith

    Midhun Sudhesan

    Corey Anderson

    Darren Bravo

    Devon Conway

    Martin Guptill

    Shaun Marsh

    Rovman Powell

    Cheteshwar Pujara

    Rassie Van Der Dussen

    Tom Curran

    Ben Cutting

    Moises Henriques

    Kyle Jamieson

    Marnus Labuschagne

    Pawan Negi

    Gurkeerat Singh

    Mitchell McClenaghan

    Varun Aaron

    Jason Behrendorff

    Mohit Sharma

    Billy Stanlake

    Oshane Thomas

    Finn Allen

    Harpreet Bhatia

    Shivam Chauhan

    Naushad Shaikh

    Pratham Singh

    Apoorv Wankhade

    Atharva Ankolekar

    Prayas Barman

    Jalaj Saxena

    Karan Sharma

    Utkarsh Singh

    R Sonu Yadav

    Dhruv Jurel

    Arun Karthick

    Nikhil Naik

    Smit Patel

    K.L Shrijith

    Wesley Agar

    Vaibhav Arora

    Akash Deep

    Ben Dwarshuis

    Ali Khan

    Kulwant Khejroliya

    Arzan Nagwaswalla

    G Periyasamy

    Akash Singh

    Prithviraj Yarra

    Noor Ahmad Lakanwal

    Karthik Meiyappan

    Prince Balwant Rai

    Pardeep Sahu

    Sagar Udeshi

    Kushaal Wadhwani

    Akshay Wakhare

    Fabian Allen

    Daniel Christian

    Colin De Grandhomme

    Liam Livingstone

    Thisara Perera

    Mohammad Shaifuddin

    David Willey

    Matthew Wade

    Ben Duckett

    Sean Abbott

    Matt Henry

    Chemar Holder

    Alzarri Joseph

    Obed Mccoy

    Liam Plunkett

    Tim Southee

    Rajesh Bishnoi

    Abhimanyu Easwaran

    Rohan Kadam

    Amandeep Khare

    Siddhesh Lad

    Mohammed Taha

    Khrievitso Kense

    Prerak Mankad

    Shams Mulani

    Ansh Patel

    Suyash Prabhudessai

    Parth Sahani

    Ankit Sharma

    Dhruv Shorey

    K.S Bharat

    Josh Inglis

    Aryan Juyal

    Sadiq Kirmani

    Rohit Sharma

    Sandeep Kumar Tomar

    Stephen Cheepurupalli

    Aniket Choudhary

    Mukesh Choudhary

    Nathan Ellis

    Sayan Ghosh

    Ronit More

    M Nidheesh

    M Harisankar Reddy

    Simarjeet Singh

    Kuldip Yadav

    Zeeshan Ansari

    Jon Russ Jaggesar

    Kevin Koththigoda

    Tanveer Sangha

    Maheesh Theekshan

    Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

    Lewis Gregory

    Wanindu Hasaranga

    Karim Janat

    Scott Kuggeleijn

    James Neesham

    Wayne Parnell

    Keemo Paul

    Dushmanta Chameera

    Fidel Edwards

    Beuran Hendricks

    Abhimanyu Mithun

    Reece Topley

    Saahil Jain

    Subhranshu Senapati

    Ravi Thakur

    Jake Weatherald

    Shubham Agrawal

    Rajjakuddin Ahmed

    Baba Aparajith

    George Garton

    Chris Green

    Kartik Kakade

    Shoaib Khan

    Dhruv Patel

    Latest Kumar Patel

    Arjun Tendulkar

    Varun Choudhary

    Prathamesh Dake

    Baltej Dhanda

    Brendan Doggett

    Saurabh Dubey

    Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Matt Kelly

    Chama Milind

    Jayden Seales

    Mark Steketee

    Tanveer Ul Haq

    Carlos Brathwaite

    Rishi Dhawan

    Mohammad Mahmud Ullah

    Andile Phehlukwayo

    Sherfane Rutherford

    Dasun Shanaka

    Isuru Udana

    Jacob Duffy

    Daryn Dupavillon

    Shannon Gabriel

    Morne Morkel

    Joel Paris

    Blair Tickner

    Subodh Bhati

    Jay Bista

    Aamir Gani

    Karanveer Kaushal

    Anustup Majumdar

    Dikshanshu Negi

    Kshitiz Sharma

    Shubham Singh

    Shashank Singh

    Milind Tandon

    Ravi Bopara

    George Linde

    Kyle Mayers

    Daryl Mitchell

    Colin Munro

    Dwaine Pretorius

    Romario Shepherd

    Sandeep Bavanaka

    Chaitanya Bishnoi

    Arun Chaprana

    Yudhvir Charak

    Ajay Dev Goud

    Umran Malik

    Ravi Teja Telukupalli

    Tanay Thyagarajan

    N.Tilak Varma

    K.Bhagath Varma

    Stuart Binny

    Hilton Cartwright

    James Faulkner

    Akeal Hosein

    Parvez Rasool

    David Wiese

    Jack Wildermuth

    Arshdeep Brar

    Digvijay Deshmukh

    Aakarshit Gomel

    Anirudha Joshi

    Azim Kazi

    Rahul Singh

    Ajay T

    Harsh Tyagi

    Nachiket Bhute

    Josh Clarkson

    Gerald Coetzee

    Tim David

    Deeparaj Gaonkar

    Aaron Hardie

    Marco Jansen

    Nathan McAndrew

    M Mohammed

    Govinda Poddar

    Pratyush Singh

    Jacques Snyman

  • Thu, 18 Feb 2021 01:16 PM

    IPL Auction 2021 live updates

    It's that time of the year when all eyes are glued to the television. The hammer does most of the talking and words 'sold' and 'unsold' are top trends on social media. Hello and welcome to the live updates of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction 2021 in Chennai.

