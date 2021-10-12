'Difficult pill to swallow' - David Warner says he was not explained why he was dropped as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

David Warner did not enjoy a memorable season of the Indian Premier League in 2021. The left-handed Australian batsman, who led SRH to a title win in 2016 as captain, was dropped from the position mid-season following a string of low scores. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as captain midway, and barring a couple of matches SRH played in the UAE as the season re-started, the Aussie opener was left on the bench for the remainder of SRH matches.

Recently, Warner took to social media to bid farewell to SRH fans, hinting that he is likely to leave the franchise from the next season onwards. In a recent interview, he was asked about what went wrong this season, and Warner revealed that he was not given a reason why he was dropped as SRH captain.

Also read: 'Pretty sure there will be no conflict with coach Ravi Shastri': Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's role at T20 World Cup

“I am not 100 percent sure how to answer that. With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody, and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't," Warner told Sports Today.

“The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think," he added.

“Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on,” he further said.

“I would love nothing more than to represent SunRisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners,” Warner signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON