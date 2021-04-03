IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Mann replaces injured Rinku Singh at Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the latest addition to the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2021. Mann, 30, comes in as a replacement for Rinku Singh, who we learnt has injured his knee and will remain unavailable for the entire season.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury," stated an IPL media release.

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of ₹50 lakh."

Gurkeerat comes to KKR from Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team he represented the past two seasons - 2019 and 2010. In 2019, Mann played just three matches scoring 98 runs, including a highest score of 65 and the following year, turned up for the franchise in eight game, scoring 71 runs.

Previously, Gurkeerat was part of Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) from 2012 to 2017 before joining the Delhi Capitals in 2018, from where he later moved to RCB. Mann has played 41 IPL matches in his career, scoring 511 runs with two half-centuries.

