IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Umran Malik makes massive jump in wicket-taker's list; GT return to top

In yet another thrilling finish in the 2022 Indian Premier League, the duo of Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31*) guided the Gujarat Titans to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. With 22 runs needed off the final over, Rashid smashed Marco Jansen for three sixes before Tewatia had hit a maximum earlier in the over, as the Gujarat Titans registered their seventh win of the season. The heroics from Tewatia and Rashid came after Umran Malik had produced yet another scintillating outing with the ball for SRH, taking a five-wicket haul in the game.

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after GT vs SRH game…

Gujarat Titans returned to the top of the table with 14 points in eight matches. The Titans have lost only one game in the season so far. Sunrisers, meanwhile, had to endure a third loss in the edition as they failed to extend their five-match winning streak.

Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler holds the top spot firmly with 499 runs to his name in the season so far. Hardik Pandya, who was the closest to Buttler among both sides in the game yesterday, failed to make a mark as he was dismissed on 10; however, the score was enough to take him past Shikhar Dhawan in the Orange Cap list. The Titans captain now stands third among the top run-scorers. Thanks to his 65-run knock, youngster Abhishek Sharma also entered the top-5 among run-scorers (285 runs).

Orange Cap list.(HT)

Purple Cap

Young fast bowling sensation Umran Malik made big strides after his five-wicket haul against GT, as he sprung to the second position in the race for Purple Cap with 15 wickets to his name. While Yuzvendra Chahal (18 wickets) remains at the top of the list, SRH's T Natarajan is third (15).

Purple Cap list.(IPL)

