Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
IPL 2024 Match Today: LSG vs CSK head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2024 09:35 AM IST

IPL 2024 Match Today, LSG vs CSK: Lucknow Super Giants will aim at reviving their campaign when they meet the Chennai Super Kings

After registering a comprehensive win over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will now turn their attention to their next encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City Centre, Lucknow, on Friday. The latter are struggling to find their rhythm back after having been outplayed in their last two encounters as they will be looking to bounce back with a win.

IPL 2024 Match Today: LSG vs CSK head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI(PTI)
The Yellow Army had a memorable outing against MI on Sunday. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube propelled the team to a healthy 206-run total before CSK’s ace pacer Matheesha Pathirana spoiled the party for the five-time former champions by picking four crucial wickets.

The Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently placed at no.5 in the points table, will be seeking momentum from their batting order after loose performances against the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

LSG vs CSK Pitch Report

The Ekana stadium is considered a tricky surface to bat on with the ball holding up a little. It is also known to help the spinners and medium-paced bowlers. Out of the 10 games played at this venue, only three encounters have been won by the team playing second. However, the Delhi Capitals got the better of the Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter while chasing. The average first innings score at this venue has been 160 runs. With the hosts their last encounter on home soil, it will be crucial for them to register a win against the defending champions.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head

Both teams have met each other on three occasions over the past two years years and have been able to secure one win each, while one match ended in no result. The last meeting saw CSK winning over the Super Giants. The duo will meet at the Ekana Stadium for the first time after their previous meeting at this venue was abandoned.

Fantasy XI

Rachin Ravindra, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Win Prediction

As per the Google Win Predictor, the Chennai Super Kings have a 56% chance of prevailing over LSG while the KL Rahul led-side is at 44%.

IPL 2024
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Match Today: LSG vs CSK head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions
