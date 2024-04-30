IPL 2024 match today, LSG vs MI: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to host the five-time former champions Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The KL-Rahul-led side is currently placed at the No.5 spot with 10 points in the bank. MI, on the other hand, are clinging on to the edge of the cliff with their fingernails in the playoffs climb at No.9 with 6 points in their hands. Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma and LSG skipper KL Rahul during a practice session (PTI)

The Super Giants will also be looking to get back to winning ways on home turf after losing their previous encounter against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. After posting 196 runs with emphatic knocks from skipper KL Rahul (76 off 48 balls) and Deepak Hooda (50 off 31 balls), LSG were blown away by unbeaten Sanju Samson (71 of 33 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (52 of 34) who seized the match for RR.

Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai conceded their second defeat on the trot by the rising Delhi Capitals in another high-scoring encounter on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The guests were welcomed with a spell-binding knock from Jake Fraser McGurk (84 off 27 deliveries) and quick-fire cameos from Shai Hope and Tristian Stubbs that helped Delhi post a gigantic 257-run total on the board.

The five-time former champions slithered in the powerplay after losing Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. However, skipper Hardik Pandya joined hands with Tilak Verma who scored 63 off 32 balls and kept the team’s hopes alive. Despite their spirited effort, the team fell short by 10 runs.

LSG kickstarted their IPL 2024 campaign on a high after losing only one clash in their first 4 matches. However, they have only managed to win only 2 of the last 5 matches they have played so far. While the playoffs chances aren’t ruled for MI, a win over the hosts will earn them brownie points in the race.

LSG playing XI (If batting first)

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

LSG playing XI (if bowling first)

KL Rahul (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra

Impact players: Devdutt Paddikal, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni.

MI likely XI (if batting first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Surykumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

MI likely XI (if bowling first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Mohammad Nabi, Tim David, Luke Wood, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Impact players: Nuwan Thushara, Surykumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brewis

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 4 occasions where the Lucknow Super Giants have had the upper hand, leading 3-1 in the head-to-head.

Pitch report

The Ekana Stadium is considered a tricky surface due to its slow nature. The pitch offers help to the spinners as well as the medium pacers in the initial phases of the game. Out of the 12 games played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the team batting second. Lucknow lost their last encounter against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals, who managed to chase 196 runs set by the hosts.

Fantasy XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (c), Tilak Verma, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bishnoi, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry