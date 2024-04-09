IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs KKR: CSK ensure there's only one unbeaten team, beat KKR to open up league

Chennai Super Kings kept their superb record against Kolkata Knight Riders intact by registering an easy win over them in an IPL 2024 match at Chepauk on Monday. CSK beat the two-time champions by 7 wickets in a one-sided match that was all about the cheers for the legendary MS Dhoni. The result of the CSK vs KKR match did not inflict any changes in the IPL 2024 points table but it made sure there was only one unbeaten team in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Daryl Mitchell celebrate(CSK-X)

Before Monday's encounter KKR and Rajasthan Royals were both unbeaten this season but after the purple brigade was handed a heavy defeat, it is only RR that is yet to lose a game in the 17th edition of the league. The Sanju Samson-led side is at the top with 8 points in four games.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

KKR may have lost to CSK comprehensively but they are still sitting at the second spot quite comfortably thanks to a hat-trick of wins to start the tournament.

KKR, Lucknow Super Giants and CSK are locked at six points each. The Yellow Army has played a match extra than KKR and LSG and stands fourth in the points table.

There are three teams with four points - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. They are followed by Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals who have registered only one win in the tournament so far. DC are the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table because of their poor net run rate.

Jadeja on top as CSK beat KKR

Ravindra Jadeja made optimum use of a tacky Chepauk surface as Chennai Super Kings were back to winning ways. It was CSK's third win in five games, all of which have come at Chepauk, having lost the last two matches away from home. Jadeja, whose spin bowling has often taken a back-seat in the past few seasons, took three wickets in a space of eight deliveries to clinically dismantle KKR, who could only manage 137 for 9 on a track where stroke-making became difficult.

The chase wasn't the problem as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 58-ball-67 and was duly supported by Daryl Mitchell (25 off 19 balls) and in-form Shivam Dube (28 off 18 balls). The chase was completed in 17.4 overs. Fittingly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was present in the middle when they finally got the winning runs. The match was a typical one from the KKR playbook, where they always apply the choke with their spinners on a surface where the ball grips and then their top-order controls the chase which is within manageable limits like it was on Monday.