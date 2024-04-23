Gavaskar pained by MI's shambolic show in IPL 2024: 'This is not the Mumbai Indians I know. Hard to recognise this team'
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was filled with sadness as he lamented on air watching Mumbai Indians succumb to a fifth loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Rajasthan Royals, who have been phenomenal throughout the tournament, scripted a double over Mumbai on Monday, registering a nine-wicket win in their final game at home in Jaipur. While the Sanju Samson-led side retained the top spot in the points table, Mumbai dropped to the seventh position.
Gavaskar's on-air comment came shortly after Samson was dropped on 19 in Rajasthan's chase of 180 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium by Tim David off a delivery from Hardik Pandya, followed by a lazy fielding effort from Mohammad Nabi off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah which allowed the home captain to get a boundary.
Shocked at watching the poor fielding effort from Mumbai Indians, Gavaskar lamented that he failed to recognise the team he has been following since the inaugural IPL season.
“It's hard to recognise this team. I have been following Mumbai Indians ever since 2008. Got to say that this is not the team that I know,” he said.
It was a rather comfortable chase for Rajasthan, who rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning century to wrap up the game with 10 balls to spare. Jaiswal struggled to find rhythm in the opening seven games, which subsequently sparked questions over his selection in the T20 World Cup side. But the youngster shut the talks with his second career ton, both of which were scored against Mumbai.
The Hardik-led side, who currently stand in the seventh spot in the points table with three wins in eight matches, have failed to perform collectively as a unit despite the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan being in form with the bat while Jasprit Bumrah holds the Purple Cap.
They will next be in action on on April 27 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
