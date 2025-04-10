IPL 2025: Classy Rahul takes DC home

New Delhi: A clinical unbeaten assault from KL Rahul (93* off 53 balls, 7x4, 6x6) and a superlative effort from the bowling group meant Delhi Capitals eased past hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets to remain the only unbeaten team of IPL 2025 thus far, notching their fourth win in as many outings. Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul. (PTI)

Chasing a middling 164 on a pitch that put a considerable premium on conventional shotmaking, DC’s pursuit was steered by Rahul’s sumptuous strokeplay and near-perfect shot selection.

Having bundled RCB for 163/7 on a track that was on the slower side, DC came out with a clear plan to amass as many runs as possible while the track was still true.

Their ultra-aggressive approach almost backfired as their top three of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel perished trying to power the ball across the line. Even a technically-sound Rahul almost threw his wicket away to an ungainly hack off Yash Dayal, only for RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to shell a difficult chance.

Rahul, however, soon course corrected and went back to his delectable textbook shots. The Powerplay yielded a modest 39/3 but with asking rate not being a pressing worry, Rahul had enough time to drag his team out of trouble. The classy batter went about the task gamely, first in the company of skipper Axar Patel (15) and then with Tristian Stubbs (38* off 23 balls) with whom he raised 111 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket. Rahul notched up his half-century off 37 balls and effortlessly switched gears in the 15th over as rain threatened to make matters tricky.

With 22 runs coming off that Josh Hazlewood over -- that included three fours and a six -- the writing was on the wall for RCB. Asking rate tamed, Rahul unfurled his full range, from pulls to lofted drives to reverse hits to stun the packed stadium and take his side home.

Earlier, DC applied a clinical chokehold on a star-studded RCB line-up as the hosts went from scoring the fastest team fifty of the season (19 balls) to being reduced to a sub-par total. Their lone batting highlight was opener Phil Salt’s assault on Mitchel Starc in the third over of the match that produced 30 runs.

Salt’s run-out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli gave DC the opportunity to claw their way back and the action began with leg spinner Vipraj Nigam delivering a two-run fifth over before pacer Mukesh Kumar closed out the powerplay with a wicket maiden. Nigam then accounted for Kohli in the seventh over as RCB’s innings began to dwindle.

DC bowlers found the perfect pace and lengths to extract all the help the pitch had to offer. While Mukesh and Mohit Sharma troubled the batters with skiddy bounce and an intelligent mix of cutters, the spinners bowled at the right pace to get the ball to grip and break.

In the ten overs since Salt tore into Starc, their batters managed only 52 runs. As the innings wore on, the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Nigam proved too hot for RCB. Bowling with immense control, the duo beat the batters in the air as well as off the pitch, their eight overs producing four wickets for 35 runs.

Tim David’s 20-ball 37* pushed RCB past the 160-run mark, but as Rahul were to prove later, it wasn’t nearly enough.