IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Updates: Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya captaincy as Mumbai skipper returns to face ex-side

IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: It is IPL 2025’s Eliminator time, with Gujarat Titans taking on Mumbai Indians in New Chandigarh on Monday. The winner of the clash moves on to Qualifier 2, where they will face PBKS for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, the loser is eliminated. Going into the showdown, GT’s top order will be key, just as how important they have been in the run to the playoffs. In almost all matches, at least one of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have batted deep, which has led to less pressure on the middle order. In one occassion, when the GT top order fell early, Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan won the match for them....Read More

But the temporary IPL 2025 suspension due to Indo-Pak hostilites saw GT lose some momentum, as they lost their last two league matches to drop to No. 3. Meanwhile, Buttler won’t be persent in the Eliminator due to England duty. He is expected to be replaced by Kusal Mendis. GT’s bowling department will be pivotal against the MI batting order. But Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan haven’t been in good form this season, and GT have conceded 199, 235 and 230 in their lsat three fixtures.

Meanwhile, MI had a poor start to the season, but turned their campaign around at the right time to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in fourth place. Their top run-scorer is Suryakumar Yadav (640), followed by Ryan Rickelton, who is 252 behind. But he won’t feature in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is third with 329.

GT will feel they have a better chance to reach Qualifier 2, considering they beat MI in both league fixtres this season. MI haven’t defeated any of the other three playoff teams too. The Hardik Pandya-led side look invincible at one point, with a six-match winning streak. But two defeats in their last three league games has served question marks.

Speaking ahead of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya said, “Overall, play good cricket, bat well, bowl well, work on the plans, see what is the template which will work as a batting group. Bowlers have been doing really well throughout the season. Batting, we'll figure out what is the right template on right tracks and if we bat first, what is the pace we want to bat. Couple of things which we need to identify, but I don't think [there's] much panic. We knew what's at stake.”