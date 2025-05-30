IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Updates: Shubman Gill vs Hardik Pandya captaincy as Mumbai skipper returns to face ex-side
IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Monday. Follow live score and latest updates of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator in New Chandigarh.
IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: It is IPL 2025’s Eliminator time, with Gujarat Titans taking on Mumbai Indians in New Chandigarh on Monday. The winner of the clash moves on to Qualifier 2, where they will face PBKS for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, the loser is eliminated. Going into the showdown, GT’s top order will be key, just as how important they have been in the run to the playoffs. In almost all matches, at least one of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have batted deep, which has led to less pressure on the middle order. In one occassion, when the GT top order fell early, Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan won the match for them....Read More
But the temporary IPL 2025 suspension due to Indo-Pak hostilites saw GT lose some momentum, as they lost their last two league matches to drop to No. 3. Meanwhile, Buttler won’t be persent in the Eliminator due to England duty. He is expected to be replaced by Kusal Mendis. GT’s bowling department will be pivotal against the MI batting order. But Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan haven’t been in good form this season, and GT have conceded 199, 235 and 230 in their lsat three fixtures.
Meanwhile, MI had a poor start to the season, but turned their campaign around at the right time to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in fourth place. Their top run-scorer is Suryakumar Yadav (640), followed by Ryan Rickelton, who is 252 behind. But he won’t feature in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is third with 329.
GT will feel they have a better chance to reach Qualifier 2, considering they beat MI in both league fixtres this season. MI haven’t defeated any of the other three playoff teams too. The Hardik Pandya-led side look invincible at one point, with a six-match winning streak. But two defeats in their last three league games has served question marks.
Speaking ahead of the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya said, “Overall, play good cricket, bat well, bowl well, work on the plans, see what is the template which will work as a batting group. Bowlers have been doing really well throughout the season. Batting, we'll figure out what is the right template on right tracks and if we bat first, what is the pace we want to bat. Couple of things which we need to identify, but I don't think [there's] much panic. We knew what's at stake.”
IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Updates, Gujarat titans vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Arjun Tendulkar, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley
IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
IPL 2025, GT vs MI IPL Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's IPL 2025 Eliminator as GT face MI in New Chandigarh. It will be Pandya vs Gill in captaincy, and the loser will be eliminated. Meanwhile, the winner goes to Qualifier 2 and will face PBKS for a berth in the final.