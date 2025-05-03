IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: All eyes on Dhoni captaincy as knocked out Chennai face Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: The great Indian Southern Derby makes its return in the IPL, after five weeks that must have felt like an eon since their first match this season. CSK headed into that match, their second of the season, with one win on the board: in the nine matches since, they have only been able to add on one more win. It’s been a season from hell for the CSK faithful, and their travel to the Chinnaswamy Stadium sees them visit a team for whom the story has been a polar opposite, sitting in the highest reaches of the table and seeking to all but guarantee their progression to the playoffs with a win on Saturday night....Read More

RCB are in the territory where everything they touch seems to turn to gold — a feeling the CSK teams of the past know well, but feels a million miles away in 2025. The benefit of excellent roster-building in the auction and confidence derived from their run in 2024, RCB are sitting comfortably on 14 points from 10 games, a massive victory against fellow playoff hopefuls Delhi Capitals nearly a week ago placing them in a great position. That was a crucial win for RCB, inspired by Krunal Pandya’s heroic half-century after the team was in some trouble: that win put them in a great position, particularly with a fairly straightforward run-in for their last four games of the season, all four teams currently being in the bottom half of the table.

CSK don’t have much of anything to play for, being the first team eliminated from the running in IPL 2025. But there is always an element of schadenfreude involved in sports, particularly amongst fans: at this point in time, there is nothing CSK fans would like to see more than to stop RCB’s run of form, make things a little more complicated for them, introduce just a touch of panic into the remainder of the season. This match is the one derby game in the IPL where that sort of animosity exists between the fanbases, and it might be just enough to inspire some sort of response from a CSK team that has had a pretty disappointing go of it this season.

In their first match earlier this season, all the way back in March, RCB emerged as comfortable victors by 50 runs. A late Tim David blitz and then a remarkable new ball performance from Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood was enough to seal a pretty comfortable win. There is certainly a gulf in quality between these two teams at the minute, as their table positions would indicate. But CSK are opting for a youth movement of sorts, platforming players such as Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis. Will this brave new world for the Chennai Super Kings help the team storm the RCB den and come away with a big scalp to give them some confidence heading into 2026? Or is it going to be as the form guide and the quality of the teams indicate, with RCB’s star players just having too much quality and experience in the tank to be troubled by the team rooted to the bottom of the table?