IPL 2027: Rohit’s return as MI captain burdened with inherent risk

After six trophy-less campaigns, in three of which they failed to make the playoffs, Mumbai Indians are in a mood for a reset. The coaching staff has been completely overhauled. They have a new head coach in Kieron Pollard, a new batting coach in Robin Uthappa, a new bowling coach in Mitchell McClenaghan and a new development bowling coach in Dhawal Kulkarni. All of them barring the new fielding coach T Dilip, who worked with the Indian team, are former MI players.

Rohit and MI would want to be sure he has the legs to sail through not just both the tournament. (Rahul Singh / ANI)

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There's another common theme in all these recruitments: they have the approval of former captain Rohit Sharma, who has been actively involved in discussions. MI is also set to go with a new captain after three troubled years under Hardik Pandya.

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Does Rohit’s return to the engine room mean he would return as captain for IPL 2027? It's not as straightforward. Rohit will be turning 41 during the next IPL. Besides, he has a burning ambition of winning the one ICC white-ball silverware missing from his trophy cabinet - the ODI World Cup which follows four months after the IPL.

Before committing, Rohit and MI would want to be sure he has the legs to sail through not just both the tournaments, but be at his optimal best for leadup preparations that two different formats demand.

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{{^usCountry}} It may not be a forward-looking move, but no one is in denial that Rohit's name is under consideration as a stop-gap captain for a year before the next mega auction cycle. If not Rohit, Tilak Varma would be a strong contender. A home-groomed MI talent who has successfully transitioned as India T20I vice-captain and won many matches, Varma ticks all boxes to shoulder the responsibility as a long-term bet. If the franchise decides to go back to Rohit, that would be to groom the 23-year-old Varma for the job. Although, MI have not been averse to betting in youth. Rohit was fairly young at 25 when he was promoted as captain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It may not be a forward-looking move, but no one is in denial that Rohit's name is under consideration as a stop-gap captain for a year before the next mega auction cycle. If not Rohit, Tilak Varma would be a strong contender. A home-groomed MI talent who has successfully transitioned as India T20I vice-captain and won many matches, Varma ticks all boxes to shoulder the responsibility as a long-term bet. If the franchise decides to go back to Rohit, that would be to groom the 23-year-old Varma for the job. Although, MI have not been averse to betting in youth. Rohit was fairly young at 25 when he was promoted as captain. {{/usCountry}}

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Jasprit Bumrah’s name too could come under consideration. However, his longevity as a bowler is a primary consideration. The pace ace had led MI in Hardik’s absence last year and has not been shy of expressing excitement over prospects of leading the franchise in the past.

Hardik will stay if trade talks fail

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There is no official word from the Mumbai Indians camp on captaincy. It is learnt that no announcement is expected before the outcome of Hardik Pandya trade-talks. The Hardik-trade is a big part of the team reset. Currently, MI are known to be involved in four active discussions for the trade. With Hardik's rare skill set of being a genuine pace bowling all-rounder, MI are known to be bargaining hard. 'In an eventuality, where the trade doesn't come to pass, the player will stay with MI. There is little chance of him being released in the auction," an IPL official privy to developments told HT.

Surya to be retained

Part of the reason MI were poor last year was the below-par showing from their big retained names. One of whom was Suryakumar Yadav. Surya’s playing graph has gone downhill, but it is learnt MI are expected to keep faith in the game-changing 360-degree batting star.

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