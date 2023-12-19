IPL auction 2024 FAQs: Who, where, which, what, when, how and everything about the 'mini' event lined up on December 19

Each year, if there is one event that makes as much noise – if not more – it's the auction. Over the years, the IPL auction has become a customary, year-wise tradition that has gained immense popularity due to its live telecast. Even when it's not on a big scale, such as the 'mega auction' that was conducted in 2022, any auction is an eye-catcher. Franchises gunning for players to fine tune their squads ahead of another hectic season of the Indian Premier League always makes for fascinating viewing. IPL 2024 auction: This is what the auction room could look like late today(BCCI)

But hey! Do not let the word 'mini' confuse you. Although the IPL 2024 auction isn't as big as the mega auction, the number and the quality players that are up for grabs promises to make it a star-studded affair. Hence, keeping every factor in mind, here is a lowdown on what to expect from Tuesday's gala event.

How many players will go under the hammer?

In another blockbuster number, a total of 333 players have been registered under the IPL 2024 auction. The initial number of names submitted were a whopping 1166, but the 10 franchises collectively decided on over 300 players, trimming the original registration count by 833 cricketers. A total of 77 slots will be filled across all teams. Out of 333, 214 are Indians and the remaining 116 foreigners. To break it down further, 116 are capped players, while 215 uncapped. Besides, two players are from the associate nations.

What is the overall purse available?

A total of ₹262.95 crore is what all 10 franchises can splurge to land their definition of the perfect squad. Of course, this money is divided across teams, of which Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse of ₹38.15 crore. Sure enough, letting Hardik Pandya go has given them a gobsmacking amount of money to fill eight slots. Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second-biggest purse of ₹34 crore for six slots. (Say hello to a bidding war already), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at third with ₹32.7 crore, which they will use to fill 12 slots.

Chennai Super Kings are next in line with the free-hand of spending ₹31.4 crore. Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore) and Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore) have some hefty sums to spend, while Mumbai Indians with ₹17.75 crore, Lucknow Super Giants with 13.15 crore and Rajasthan Royals with ₹14.5 crore possess a slightly tighter budget compared to the rest of the franchises.

What is the format of IPL 2024 auction and the various price brackets?

The process is the same as last year, and the year before. The 333 players have been divided in 19 sets based on their skills: specialist batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners and uncapped cricketers across all disciplines. The highest-priced bracket has been set at ₹2 crore, with 23 players – including India's fast-bowling trio of Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav – registering themselves in this category, while 13 more have been listed in the ₹1.5 crore segment. 11 players have registered in the ₹75 lakh category and as many as 43 – 11 Indians – in the ₹50 lakh base price segment.

Who is the oldest and youngest player at the IPL 2024 auction?

In the IPL 2024 auction shortlist, 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka from South Africa stands out as the youngest cricketer, while at the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, aged 38, is the oldest player on the list.

How many big stars are missing the IPL 2024 auction?

For a change, quite a few big names will be missing the IPL 2024 auction for several reasons. England Test captain Ben Stokes, who was officially released from Chennai Super Kings last year, will miss the auction after having undergone a knee surgery, while his World Cup 2019 and Ashes teammate Jofra Archer too will give this auction a miss, also due to an injury (elbow). Another Englishman who wouldn't be featuring at the auction is former captain Joe Root after he was released by Rajasthan Royals.

Besides, Bangladesh all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan, after being let go by Kolkata Knight Riders has opted to jump out of the process to focus on his international career. Also snubbed from the auction is Kedar Jadhav, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Purchased by RCB last year for ₹1 crore, Jadhav, 38, an injury replacement for David Willey, played only two matches.

Which players could trigger a bidding war?

All eyes will be on Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who has reportedly garnered interest from as many as five different franchises already. Starc's return to the IPL auction – he has played only two seasons thus far, way back in 2014 and 2015. His fellow Aussie pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins won't be too far behind, although there might be concerns over the former's fitness given his tendency to break down. Also knocking on the doors would be New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra, who impressed with his all-rounder show in the World Cup 2023.

Are we finally done with the trading window?

Well, surprise surprise! It's not over yet. The trade window will open again on December 20. Ideally, the IPL rules state that the trading window commences one month after the conclusion of a season and remains open until a week prior to the auction date. It then seamlessly continues, extending up to one month before the commencement of the subsequent season. Hence, the window will once again open the day after the auction and close the month before IPL 2024 begins.

Who is the auctioneer?

Mallika Sagar, who recently conducted the Women's Premier League auction, will take over the hammer from Hugh Edmeades. She is the first woman auctioneer in 16 years of the IPL.